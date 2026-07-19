Can joint pain or chronic pain from old injury flare when it rains? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains what happens
Chronic pain may worsen during rainy weather due to increased sensitivity in the nervous system, leading to pain flares that don't always suggest new injuries.
Have you ever experienced joint pain or a flare-up of chronic pain from an old injury during the monsoon season? Many people notice that when it rains or the weather cools slightly, their joint or chronic pain tends to resurface. But why does this happen?
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To better understand this phenomenon, Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, shared an Instagram video on July 18. He explains why individuals with chronic conditions or prior injuries often experience increased physical discomfort during rainy weather.
‘Can joint pain or chronic pain really flare when it rains?’
According to Dr Sood, these sensations are due to fluctuations in barometric pressure and colder temperatures, which can irritate sensitised nerves and decrease joint flexibility. Although these environmental shifts may amplify pain signals, such flares typically do not indicate new damage.
Explaining if joint pain or chronic pain can really flare when it rains, Dr Sood stated, “For some people, the answer comes down to how sensitive the nervous system and irritated tissues have become. After an injury, surgery, or an inflammatory pain condition, the affected area can become more reactive than before.”
He added, “Weather changes can add another layer. Before rain, barometric pressure can shift, and that may slightly change pressure around already sensitive joints, tendons, or nerves. Cold weather can also reduce local blood flow, making muscles, tendons, and connective tissue feel stiffer.”
Who are affected?
According to Dr Sood, these sensations can occur in people with:
- arthritis
- fibromyalgia
- nerve pain
- recent inflammation
- post-surgical pain
Does this mean the pain is new?
Although these sensations can feel very new, Dr Sood explained that they don't always indicate new damage. “It may mean the pain system is more sensitive to changes the body used to ignore. That is why some people can feel pain flare before or during rainy weather, even when nothing new has happened structurally,” Dr Sood added.
Ultimately, he illustrates the biological connection between environmental variables and the heightened sensitivity of the human nervous system, adding, “The weather may not be creating the pain from scratch, but it can amplify pain signals in a body that is already sensitised.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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