Can joint pain or chronic pain from old injury flare when it rains? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains what happens

According to Dr Sood, these sensations are due to fluctuations in barometric pressure and colder temperatures , which can irritate sensitised nerves and decrease joint flexibility. Although these environmental shifts may amplify pain signals, such flares typically do not indicate new damage.

To better understand this phenomenon, Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician , shared an Instagram video on July 18. He explains why individuals with chronic conditions or prior injuries often experience increased physical discomfort during rainy weather.

Have you ever experienced joint pain or a flare-up of chronic pain from an old injury during the monsoon season? Many people notice that when it rains or the weather cools slightly, their joint or chronic pain tends to resurface. But why does this happen?

Explaining if joint pain or chronic pain can really flare when it rains, Dr Sood stated, “For some people, the answer comes down to how sensitive the nervous system and irritated tissues have become. After an injury, surgery, or an inflammatory pain condition, the affected area can become more reactive than before.”

He added, “Weather changes can add another layer. Before rain, barometric pressure can shift, and that may slightly change pressure around already sensitive joints, tendons, or nerves. Cold weather can also reduce local blood flow, making muscles, tendons, and connective tissue feel stiffer.”

Who are affected? According to Dr Sood, these sensations can occur in people with:

arthritis

fibromyalgia

nerve pain

recent inflammation

post-surgical pain Does this mean the pain is new? Although these sensations can feel very new, Dr Sood explained that they don't always indicate new damage. “It may mean the pain system is more sensitive to changes the body used to ignore. That is why some people can feel pain flare before or during rainy weather, even when nothing new has happened structurally,” Dr Sood added.

Ultimately, he illustrates the biological connection between environmental variables and the heightened sensitivity of the human nervous system, adding, “The weather may not be creating the pain from scratch, but it can amplify pain signals in a body that is already sensitised.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.