US Army to screen men for testosterone deficiency: Endocrinologist Dr David Chandy explains testosterone therapy, risks

To understand what testosterone therapy is and the risks and benefits involved, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr David Chandy, director of endocrinology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai.

Under the new policy, if soldiers are found to have low levels of the hormone, they will have the option to begin testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) if needed. But how safe is this new directive? Experts are increasingly saying that in some cases, the risk is not worth the reward. Moreover, regular screenings could lead to inaccurate diagnoses and dangerous complications.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced earlier this week on X (formerly Twitter) that, under a new program, all male service members will be required to undergo annual screening for testosterone deficiency. Hegseth said the new screening program is meant to make sure troops have the right testosterone levels to perform at their best.

How do testosterone levels change as men age? According to Dr Chandy, testosterone levels change as people get older. They are at their highest during the teen and twenties. Then they start to go down by one to two percent every year after the age of thirty. By the time men are in their forties and fifties, some of them have low levels of testosterone. This is called onset hypogonadism, he explained.

Men with this condition often feel tired, do not want to have sex much, get moody, and lose muscle, according to Dr Chandy. These symptoms can also be caused by other things, so it is necessary to do tests to confirm that the problem is really low testosterone.

What does testosterone do in the body? Per Dr Chandy, “Testosterone does many things in the body. It helps people have sex, build muscles, keep bones strong, have energy, and think clearly.” He noted that some people often wonder if it is safe to take testosterone replacement therapy. According to him, this therapy can really help men who do not have testosterone or are struggling because of low levels.

“It can give them energy, it can help them want to have sex, and it can improve their overall quality of life,” Dr Chandy shared, explaining the benefits of the therapy. About one in 10 men in the US suffer from clinically diagnosable low testosterone, according to a May 2026 study in the medical journal JAMA Network.

However, there are risks involved as well. According to Dr Chandy, there are some issues that testosterone therapy creates in men: