Sana Saeed shares battle with eating disorder, bulimia: What it is, warning signs, dangers of delayed treatment

“I didn’t know I had an eating disorder for years. Not because I wasn’t suffering, but because I had never heard the words. Growing up, nobody talked about it. There was no language for what I was going through, so I carried it silently and alone for a long time. When I finally read about bulimia , I understood for the first time what was happening to me. And even then, the shame of admitting it, even just to myself, took years to move through,” Sana wrote in the post.

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Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Sana Saeed , on July 16, revealed in an Instagram post that she had bulimia. The actor, who also starred alongside Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year, spoke about battling with the eating disorder from a very young age.

To understand what bulimia is and how the eating disorder affects a person, HT Lifestyle got in touch with Dr Hamza Hussain, psychiatrist and head of mental health, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. "It is important not to draw conclusions about any individual's health based on media reports or personal disclosures. However, conversations around public figures can serve as an opportunity to raise awareness about eating disorders, which often remain misunderstood, underdiagnosed, and hidden," Dr Hamza stated.

What is bulimia? Bulimia nervosa is a serious eating disorder characterised by recurrent episodes of consuming unusually large amounts of food within a short period, accompanied by a distressing sense of loss of control, according to Dr Hamza.

"These episodes are typically followed by compensatory behaviours such as self-induced vomiting, excessive exercise, prolonged fasting, or misuse of laxatives in an attempt to prevent weight gain," he explained.

“Contrary to common misconceptions, bulimia is not driven by vanity or a lack of self-control. It is a complex psychiatric illness that develops through the interplay of psychological, biological, genetic, and social factors,” Dr Hamza noted.

Individuals living with bulimia often experience overwhelming feelings of shame, guilt, and secrecy, making it one of the most concealed mental health conditions.

Challenges in identifying bulimia “One of the greatest challenges in identifying bulimia is that many individuals maintain a body weight that appears to be within the normal range,” Dr Hamza cautioned.

As a result, family members, friends, and even healthcare providers may overlook the disorder, he pointed out.

Therefore, potential warning signs should be looked out for, including:

frequent bathroom visits immediately after meals

an intense preoccupation with body weight or shape

repeated cycles of restrictive dieting followed by binge eating

unexplained fluctuations in eating habits

significant emotional distress surrounding food Why is it important to treat eating disorders? Dr Hamza explained that if left untreated, bulimia can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening complications. Moreover, repeated purging may result in:

dehydration

electrolyte imbalances that can affect heart rhythm

gastrointestinal problems, inflammation or rupture of the oesophagus

dental erosion caused by recurrent vomiting

hormonal disturbances

significant emotional distress, including anxiety, depression, and an increased risk of self-harm Lastly, Dr Hamza explained, “The most important message is that eating disorders are treatable, and recovery is possible with timely intervention. Early recognition, reducing stigma, and encouraging individuals to seek professional support can significantly improve both physical and psychological outcomes. Public conversations should move away from judgment or speculation and instead promote empathy, accurate information, and access to appropriate mental health care without fear or shame.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Hamza Hussain is the psychiatrist and head of mental health at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. He specialises in the diagnosis and treatment of mood disorders, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, addiction, and other psychiatric conditions.