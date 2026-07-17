How to prevent a heart attack in 60 seconds? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares 5 key things to focus on

Heart attacks are responsible for causing almost 1 in 25 of all deaths, according to the data published by the Heart Foundation. This equates to one person dying of a heart attack approximately every 80 minutes, or on average, 19 people every day. According to Dr Jeremy, cardiovascular health is multifactorial, requiring people to abstain from all forms of smoking and vaping. (Freepik)

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To safeguard your heart, it is important to understand that there is no single fix. According to Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon, minimising the risk of a heart attack is multifactorial and requires five key lifestyle changes.

How to prevent a heart attack? In an educational video shared on July 16, with the caption, “Asking a Heart Surgeon how to prevent a heart attack in 60 seconds or less,” Dr Jeremy London identified five essential lifestyle adjustments to minimise the risk of a heart attack.

He emphasised that cardiovascular health is multifactorial, requiring people to abstain from all forms of smoking and vaping and to strictly monitor their blood pressure at home. The surgeon also emphasised the importance of tracking specific cholesterol markers and maintaining stable blood glucose levels. Beyond physical health, he noted that maintaining social connections is a critical defence against heart disease.