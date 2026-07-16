Think frozen foods are safe for daily consumption? Oncologist Dr Arrjun Sankaran rates popular foods from worst to best

Frozen foods are often found in people's homes because they are convenient and easy to make. While consuming them once in a while to reduce your workload is fine, eating frozen foods daily can harm your health. Therefore, it is important to know what you are putting inside your body. An oncologist evaluates various frozen foods and assigns them health scores based on their nutritional risks. (Unsplash)

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On July 15, Dr Arrjun Sankaran, an oncologist and cancer surgeon, shared a video expressing his views on frozen food, the risks they pose to our general health, and rating some popular frozen food items commonly found in our kitchens.

Frozen foods: Are they healthy? In the video, the oncologist evaluated various frozen foods and assigned them health scores based on their nutritional risks. He warned against processed meats and pre-fried goods, noting that these products often contain carcinogens or harmful chemical additives such as acrylamide.

Additionally, he highlighted that frozen ready-made meals and breads often contain high levels of sodium, preservatives, and refined flours, which can negatively affect the immune system and blood sugar levels. However, he noted that frozen produce, like fruits and vegetables, is highly recommended as a nutritious and safe alternative when fresh options are unavailable.