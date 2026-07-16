Psychotherapist shares the everyday habits that can help you stop overthinking and feel more at peace

There is a kind of exhaustion that has nothing to do with how much you've physically done in a day. It comes from spending hours inside your own head, turning the same thought over and over, looking for an answer that never quite arrives. Everyday habits that can help you stop overthinking and feel more at peace. (Unsplash)

Overthinking is one of the most common things people bring into therapy, and almost always, the real problem isn't the situation they're stuck in, but the loop itself. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach, and healer, founder and director at Gateway of Healing, shared tips to help you overcome overthinking.

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