Neelam Kothari's diet and anti-ageing secrets for staying fit in 50s: ‘Cauliflower pizza instead of normal pizza’

In a candid July 30 YouTube video, actor-turned-jewellery designer Neelam Kothari gave fans exactly what they’ve been asking for: a day-in-the-life of how she stays fit, energised, and glowing. No filters. No fads. Just decades of experience, a professional nutritionist, and a trainer who knows when to push and when to pull back. Also read | Step inside Neelam Kothari's 30-year-old Victorian vacation bungalow in Lonavala where antique style meets vintage taste

“People keep asking what my workout is, what supplements I take, what I eat. So today I’m showing you," Neelam Kothari said.

Mornings: hydration and omelette Neelam’s day begins with a warm tonic: half a lemon, a pinch of salt, and a pinch of saffron. “Saffron is very good for the skin,” she said. Next, a shot of fresh amla juice – not bottled. She shared: “I drink the juice of two amlas. It's like a shot. Fresh. The ones in bottles have preservatives and who knows what else. This is sour and bitter, but amazing for detox and vitamin C.”

Thirty minutes later comes her ritual cappuccino — warm coconut milk frothed with coffee. Then, her breakfast dismantles one of the most persistent nutrition myths: she has a two-egg-white omelette with one whole yolk.

“I eat the yellow part,” Neelam said, adding, “It’s a misconception that it’s not good. All the vitamins and nutrients are in the yolk. I always start with protein. It’s easy to digest and low in calories.” For her, protein isn’t a macro to track. It’s the anchor of her day.