Step inside Neelam Kothari's 30-year-old Victorian vacation bungalow in Lonavala where antique style meets vintage taste

Vintage, elegant, and classic, they describe Neelam Kothari's lavish family vacation bungalow in Lonavala, Maharashtra. The actor and jewellery designer, known for appearing as herself on Netflix's hit reality TV show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, shared a tour of her villa on YouTube. A look inside Neelam Kothari's family vacation bungalow.

Also Read | How much does it cost to stay at 'India's best hotel' The Oberoi Udaivilas? A luxe suite for just 1 night costs…

Named Le Chalet Kothari, the vacation home is 30 years old and holds some precious memories of Neelam, her family, and all their loved ones. She posted the tour on June 4. “Today, I am taking you on a tour of our family vacation home in Lonavala, a place that is very close to my heart. My parents built this 30-year-old bungalow with a great deal of love and hard work, and beautiful memories are woven into every corner of it,” she captioned the video.