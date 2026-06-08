Step inside Indian model Avanti Nagrath's 94-year-old bungalow in New Delhi that blends heritage and modernity

On June 8, AD India shared pictures of Avanti's Anglo-Indian home, a colonial architecture marvel built in 1932, on Instagram. According to the model, the home was built by her great-grandfather and holds memories of five generations. Let's take a look inside:

Avanti Nagrath, who gained fame after becoming the first Indian model to open a Versace runway show at Milan Fashion Week in 2023, began her journey right in the capital. Sharing with Architectural Digest India (AD India), the model opened the doors to her family's bungalow in New Delhi, and revealed that she aced her runway walk in the courtyard.

The impressive arches exude a majestic simplicity. Additionally, the open courtyard, paved with octagonal tiles, is framed by a blooming bougainvillaea tree, which adds a burst of colour. A built-in hawan kund serves as the centrepiece of the double-story home, surrounded by manicured gardens.

The model told AD India, “The courtyard is my favourite place. This is where I learnt to cycle and skate. My brother and I have played all sorts of games—cricket, football, and pithu. I practised my walk for shows here – sashaying across the courtyard under the open sky.”

Set on an 11,000-square-foot plot, the bungalow is a beautiful blend of neoclassical and Indian designs. The facade is done in pristine white, evoking the beauty of Connaught Place , and features elements found in old Indian homes, including double-panelled hardwood doors, jalis for ventilation, brass tower chitkanis, vintage rattan chairs, Victorian-style mirrors, and open verandahs.

Another highlight feature of the house is the grand staircase that connects the courtyard to the second floor. “I grew up playing hide-and-seek here with my siblings,” the model shared with AD India. The staircase features a traditional Burmese teakwood balustrade and ceramic-tiled wall decorated with Victorian mirrors.

The interiors are as grand as the exteriors. Avanti gave Ad India a glimpse of the dining area, which she calls the bungalow's heart. It is adorned with colonial-era designs and features stunning elements such as ornate Baroque chandeliers, a fireplace made from Burma teak, marble tabletops, animal sculptures from Bangkok, and brass vessels that lend an antique charm to the space.

A nearly 40-year-old bar, crafted from character-rich wood, is also one of the highlights of the bungalow. According to the model, it has hosted countless soirées over the years. The family has decorated this space with framed photographs of their ancestors.