Fitness coach Devin Physique says endless crunches won't burn belly fat; here's what works instead

Belly fat is the last thing to leave the body and the first thing that shows up as fat. While crunches are considered one of the ways to get rid of belly fat, they aren’t alone going to get you the desired result. Devin Physique, a fitness coach and social media content creator, took to Instagram on July 12, 2026, to share what actually works for belly fat. Here’s what you need to do to get rid of that stubborn belly fat. (Unsplash)

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Reason behind belly fat Devin highlighted that belly fat isn’t only about doing more ab workouts. First, we need to understand why it's stuck. Belly fat is tied to your cortisol, your insulin, and your total body fat. High stress and bad sleep keep cortisol high, which stores fat right around your midsection.

According to Devin, even if you can do 1,000 crunches a day and it won't touch it. You burn belly fat by lowering stress, eating in a deficit, and building muscle.