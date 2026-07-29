Is it stress or your hormones? Bengaluru gynecologist Dr Soumya Lakshmi debunks 10 hormonal health myths

Navigating hormonal health often feels like trying to solve a puzzle where the rules keep changing. From cryptic cycle shifts and unexplainable fatigue to stubborn weight fluctuations and skin flare-ups, body signals can easily be dismissed as routine stress or everyday burnout. Also read | Collagen, gummies, ashwagandha: Popping pills or wasting money? Medanta Gurugram doctors' useful guide on supplements Dr Soumya Lakshmi answers 10 big questions on PCOS, thyroid, fatigue, and shares the truth about birth control pills. (Unsplash)

Yet, understanding these signals — and separating medical fact from online confusion — is crucial for long-term well-being. In this edition of HT Health Talk, a reader-centric digital series by Hindustan Times featuring medical experts answering your specific health questions, we address the root causes of everyday hormonal imbalances.

Ahead, Dr Soumya Lakshmi T V, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, breaks down 10 of the most pressing questions about your hormones — demystifying PCOS myths, thyroid health, metabolic wellness, and realistic treatment pathways.

1. What is the main difference between PCOS and PMOS, and why did the terminology change? The correct medical term is PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). 'PMOS' is not a recognised medical condition and is often confused with PCOS. PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects ovulation, metabolism and hormone balance. Despite its name, not everyone with PCOS has ovarian cysts. Experts now understand that PCOS is much more than an ovarian condition as it affects the whole body, including insulin sensitivity, weight and reproductive health. While the name has been debated because it does not fully reflect the condition, PCOS remains the official medical term used worldwide.

2. Does having PCOS mean I will automatically struggle to get pregnant? No. Having PCOS does not automatically mean you will have difficulty getting pregnant. While PCOS can cause irregular ovulation, making conception more challenging, many women with PCOS conceive naturally or with medical support. Lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly and eating a balanced diet can improve ovulation. If pregnancy does not occur after trying for an appropriate period, fertility treatments such as ovulation-inducing medications can be very effective. Early diagnosis and proper management significantly improve fertility outcomes, so women with PCOS should not assume infertility.

3. I sleep 8 hours a night, but still feel constantly exhausted. Could this be a thyroid or hormone issue? Yes. Persistent fatigue despite adequate sleep can sometimes be linked to hormonal conditions such as hypothyroidism, PCOS, anaemia, or vitamin deficiencies. An underactive thyroid slows the body's metabolism, leading to tiredness, weight gain and poor concentration. Hormonal imbalances can also affect sleep quality, even if you sleep for many hours. However, stress, depression, sleep apnea and other medical conditions can also cause fatigue. If exhaustion continues for several weeks, consult a doctor for evaluation. Blood tests can help identify whether thyroid hormones or other health issues are responsible.

Q4. What counts as a normal delay in periods versus something that needs medical evaluation? A normal menstrual cycle usually occurs every 21 to 35 days, although occasional variations of a few days are common. Stress, travel, illness, or lifestyle changes may temporarily delay a period. However, if your periods are consistently more than 35 days apart, you miss three consecutive periods, have very heavy bleeding, severe pain or sudden cycle changes, medical evaluation is recommended. Irregular periods may indicate PCOS, thyroid disorders, hormonal imbalances or other underlying conditions. Early assessment helps identify the cause and prevents long-term health complications.