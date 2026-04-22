HT Health Talk: Bengaluru dietician answers all your burning questions about the right food for weight loss

HT Health Talk: In an era when health information is often overwhelming and contradictory, HT Lifestyle has launched its newest reader-centric initiative. Every week, we invite HT readers to share their most pressing medical concerns regarding a specific health issue. We then take those 'burning questions' directly to the country's leading medical specialists to provide you with clarity, comfort, and clinically-backed solutions. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine in summer Repeated yo-yo dieting can lead to metabolic adaptation, making weight loss harder. (Shutterstock)

This week, we addressed the burning questions regarding weight loss and metabolic health. Medical conditions like PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) or thyroid issues often leave patients feeling stuck, while some have concerns that their metabolism might be 'broken' or slow, making weight loss impossible. Others are curious to know how to maintain a calorie deficit without suffering.

To provide expert clarity, we spoke with Edwina Raj, head of services for clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru, who has around 20 years of experience. Below, she provides a comprehensive breakdown of the most frequent queries. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage anxiety and stress

1. Is intermittent fasting safe and effective for someone with a slow metabolism, or does it backfire? Intermittent fasting can be safe and effective for someone with a slow metabolism when done in a balanced, consistent way. Still, it may backfire if the person skips too many meals, eats too little, or chooses unhealthy foods during the eating window, because the body may slow down energy use, further leading to fatigue, muscle loss, or overeating later. Hence, it works best when meals are nutritious, protein intake is adequate, hydration is maintained, and fasting periods are not prolonged, especially for people with existing health issues such as diabetes, hypothyroidism, or underweight conditions. It is always better to start gradually and consult a doctor or dietitian to ensure the approach supports overall health rather than causing stress to the body.

2. How do I create a calorie deficit without feeling hungry all the time — what are the most filling foods per calorie? You can create a calorie deficit without feeling hungry by choosing foods that are high in volume, fibre, and protein but low in calories, because these keep you full for longer, so focus on foods like vegetables (leafy, cucumber), fruits (apple, watermelon, orange), whole grains (oats, brown rice), legumes (lentils, chickpeas), and lean proteins (eggs, chicken, paneer, yogurt), nuts and seeds while also drinking enough water and eating slowly, as this helps your brain register fullness, and avoiding highly processed foods and sugary snacks which are low in satiety and easy to overeat, so by building meals around these filling foods and keeping portions balanced, you can reduce calories comfortably without constant hunger.

3. For belly fat specifically, does strength training work better than cardio? What’s the ideal weekly split? For belly fat, neither strength training nor cardio alone is 'better', because fat loss happens across the whole body, but strength training is very effective as it builds muscle and increases metabolism while cardio helps burn extra calories, so the best approach is to combine both, with an ideal weekly split being 3–4 days of strength training (focusing on full-body or upper/lower splits) and 2–3 days of cardio (like brisk walking, cycling, or short high-intensity sessions), along with 1–2 rest or active recovery days, and adding core exercises can strengthen your abdominal muscles but won’t directly burn belly fat, so consistency, diet control, and good sleep are key to seeing results.

4. I only have 20 minutes a day to exercise. What workout gives the maximum fat-loss return for time spent? If you only have 20 minutes a day, the best workout for maximum fat loss is a combination of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and full-body strength exercises, because this burns a lot of calories quickly and keeps your metabolism high even after the workout, so you can do a simple routine like 30–40 seconds of exercises such as squats, push-ups, lunges, burpees, and jumping jacks followed by 15–20 seconds of rest, repeated in circuits for 15–20 minutes, which targets multiple muscle groups and improves both strength and cardio fitness, and doing this 5–6 days a week along with a good diet will give better fat-loss results than long, slow workouts. Consult a physiotherapist for an exercise regimen.