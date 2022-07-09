Sohrab Khushrushahi: The myth of spot reduction
Honestly speaking
What’s the quickest way to get rid of my belly?
—Kiara, via email
There is no one way or quickest way to get rid of belly fat, to be honest. It boils down to consistency, hard work and discipline. Try and get better everyday and set realistic goals for yourself. Also, spot reduction doesn’t really exist in the exercise world, as much as some may say it does. It will be temporary. Fact is, you need to focus on your entire body and eat good quality and wholesome food. If you can do these two things, then you will get the results you’re looking for.
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, July 9, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics