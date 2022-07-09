Sohrab Khushrushahi: The myth of spot reduction

Honestly speaking

What’s the quickest way to get rid of my belly?

—Kiara, via email

There is no one way or quickest way to get rid of belly fat, to be honest. It boils down to consistency, hard work and discipline. Try and get better everyday and set realistic goals for yourself. Also, spot reduction doesn’t really exist in the exercise world, as much as some may say it does. It will be temporary. Fact is, you need to focus on your entire body and eat good quality and wholesome food. If you can do these two things, then you will get the results you’re looking for.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, July 9, 2022

