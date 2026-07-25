Celebrity dietitian Simrat Kathuria reveals why a 10-minute walk after every meal could be the easiest health habit
From better digestion to blood sugar control, celebrity dietitian Simrat reveals why a 10-minute walk after meals matters.
While fitness is all about tough exercises, complex routines, and extreme cardio, no one talks about one of the most basic healthy habits- walking for 10 minutes after eating. This simple routine requires no equipment and can be adapted to fit into virtually any routine, but it does have a number of metabolic, digestive, and general well-being advantages. Simrat Kathuria, a celebrity dietitian and nutrition consultant, reveals why you should walk for 10 minutes instead of sitting down.
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Balancing blood sugar
Simrat highlighted that it may be more obvious that you are aware of the benefits of a walk after eating: lowering blood sugar. A regular increase in blood glucose levels occurs after meals. “The muscles will consume glucose instead of storing it in the blood, lowering the blood-sugar spike following a meal, by walking approximately 30 minutes,” added Simrat. This is particularly useful for those who are at risk of developing diabetes (aka prediabetes) as well as those with type 2 diabetes, but even healthy people can feel more energised and have a more stable blood sugar level throughout the day.
Supports healthy digestion
Besides, a leisurely stroll helps to ensure the proper activities in the digestive system. “Light exercise during a meal helps food pass through the stomach and the intestines faster, which means that the meal will not give them flatulence, heaviness, or bloating,” said Simrat. In place of vigorous exercise, which would create tension in the body and thus not process the food, a slow walk allows the food to be processed as the body should go through the exercise.
Great for your heart health and weight management
According to Simrat, walking is one of the low-intensity aerobic exercises that helps achieve good blood circulation and better cardiovascular health. It also assists in breaking long stints of sitting associated with various lifestyle diseases. Walking just 10 minutes at a time burns a few calories, but if walking 2-3 times a day is combined with a healthy diet, walking could help with overall physical activity and provide support in maintaining a healthy weight.
Increases mood and activity in the day
Not only does exercise help the body, but it can also positively help the mind and emotions as well, after a short walk after eating. Walks, especially when outdoors, reduce stress, refresh the mind, and bring about a positive mood. It's also one of the easiest ways to be active, and a great habit for those who struggle to fit in a long session of physical exercise
About Simrat Kathuria
Simrat Kathuria is a nutritionist and clinic director at Diet Mantra with 12 yrs of experience. She is a celebrity dietician and wellness coach who offers a holistic approach to health and wellness using evidence-based techniques focused on everyday diet and general lifestyle.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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