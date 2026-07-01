From blood sugar to cancer screening: Doctor lists the health tests every adult should consider after 30, 40, and 50
Your age matters when it comes to preventive care. The doctor shares the essential health tests every adult should consider at each stage of life.
Diseases don't appear out of nowhere; there are subtle hints our body keeps giving, but somehow, in the rush of life, we fail to notice them. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, Dr Rajinder Kumar Singal, principal director and HOD, internal medicine, BLK Max Hospital, lists down health tests every adult should consider based on their age.
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Health tests to consider in the 30s
According to Dr Singal, many adults view their 30s as a period of physical invulnerability, but this is exactly when the groundwork for lifestyle diseases is laid. Due to unique genetic vulnerabilities, South Asians experience coronary artery disease much earlier than global averages, with a staggering 25% of all heart attacks in India occurring in individuals under the age of 40.
He advises an annual physical checkup for a comprehensive lipid profile, fasting blood glucose test, and baseline blood pressure checks. For women, he recommends initiating regular Pap smears (every 3 to 5 years) to screen for cervical cancer, which remains a leading cause of oncological mortality among Indian women.
Health tests to consider in the 40s
By the time you reach 40, stress, hormonal fluctuations, and a natural metabolic slowdown begin to surface.
According to Dr Singal, it is time to add specific diagnostic checks. Request a comprehensive thyroid panel (TSH) and an annual ophthalmological exam to screen for early glaucoma.
Women should schedule their baseline mammograms for early breast cancer detection. For men, it is time to have an open discussion with your doctor about a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test.
Health tests to consider in the 50s
“At 50, screening shifts from early detection to active preservation of your longevity and structural health,” said Dr Singal.
He highlighted that colorectal cancer risks increase with age; a screening colonoscopy is highly recommended this decade.
Women, particularly those post-menopause, should undergo a DEXA scan to check bone density and intercept osteoporosis. For cardiac health, consider advanced assessments like a CT calcium score or a treadmill test (TMT) to evaluate coronary artery status. Dr Singal advises that preventative screening is a calculated investment in your future. Sit down with your physician today and build a personalised diagnostic calendar.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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