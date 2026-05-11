Gastroenterologist reveals the early screening tests that help detect liver disease before complications begin

Dr Pavan Dhoble said, “A large number of cases are now linked to metabolic factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle , and diets high in refined carbohydrates and sugars. What’s also worrying is that younger individuals, and even those who appear lean, are being affected.”

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pavan Dhoble, Consultant, Gastroenterology, P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, shared the liver screening tests one should take.

The liver is one of the most vital yet often overlooked organs in the body, responsible for metabolism, processing of toxins, protein synthesis, and blood clotting. Despite its critical role, liver disease often remains undetected until it reaches an advanced stage. A growing concern today is the rising prevalence of Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, especially in urban India.

He highlighted that in many cases, fatty liver is picked up incidentally during routine health check-ups. An ultrasound or a blood test done for some other reason may quietly show fat accumulation in the liver, even when there are no clear symptoms.

Why is early screening important? One of the biggest challenges is that liver disease progresses silently. The liver has a strong ability to repair itself, so symptoms often show up only after significant damage has already happened.

Early signs, if they appear, can be quite mild, such as fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, or a vague abdominal discomfort. Jaundice usually shows up much later. This is why early screening becomes important.

Dr Pavan also highlighted that people with risk factors like obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, family history of liver disease, or regular alcohol intake should consider periodic evaluation. Screening can also be useful from the age of 30–40, especially for those with sedentary lifestyles or other metabolic risks.