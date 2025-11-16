Maryland doctor explains how 'dementia risk rises with every increase in alcohol intake'

There may be no safe amount of alcohol when it comes to brain health.

Dr Kunal Sood, a physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine from Maryland in the US, took to Instagram on November 15 to highlight how dangerous everyday drinking can be. His clip highlights new research suggesting that when it comes to the brain, there may be no safe amount of alcohol. And that claim isn’t coming out of nowhere. A major 2025 analysis now backs it. Study shows dementia risk rises with any alcohol use as social media video renews public concern(Unsplash)

In the video he posted, Dr Sood said, “You’ve probably heard people say a little alcohol might be good for you, maybe for the heart or to take the edge off.” But he noted that newer research doesn’t line up with that idea: “New large-scale studies are painting a very different picture for your brain.”

In his caption, he wrote: “A 2025 study of over half a million adults found that dementia risk rises with every increase in alcohol intake. Heavy drinkers had over 40 percent higher risk, and those with alcohol use disorder about 50 percent higher. Genetic data confirmed there is no safe dose for the brain. The less you drink, the lower your dementia risk.”

New study on alcohol and dementia raises

The 2025 research was published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine. Led by Anya Topiwala, the researchers pulled together data from two of the largest health databases - the UK Biobank and the Million Veteran Programme. More than half a million adults were part of the evaluation. The pattern that emerged was blunt. Dementia risk climbed with every increase in alcohol use.

What the numbers from the study show

Heavy drinkers recorded more than a 40 percent higher chance of developing dementia. Individuals with a diagnosed alcohol use disorder had about a 50 percent higher risk. Researchers also found that even modest intake, the kind many people consider routine, showed a measurable increase.

There is no “safe dose,” according to genetic data

Researchers also used Mendelian randomisation to test whether even small changes in intake matter. It's a method that examines how genetics influences behaviour and disease risk. The genetic signals pointed in the same direction. A slight increase in alcohol consumption was linked to about a 15% higher risk of dementia later in life.

The findings of the research challenge long-held assumptions that light or moderate drinking might be harmless. Some even say it's beneficial in the long run. But the study notes that alcohol impacts neuronal health over time, and those cells do not repair themselves easily.

Why the results matter

The combined dataset and genetic work make this one of the broadest examinations of alcohol and dementia risk to date. It suggests that the risks don’t start at “problem drinking.” They begin earlier. And they accumulate.

The authors note that reducing alcohol consumption could potentially lower dementia risk by up to 16 percent. But the central message from the study is straightforward. The less alcohol you consume, the lower your dementia risk appears to be.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.