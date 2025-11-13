Drinking coffee on empty stomach? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 7 coffee mistakes wrecking your gut and liver

Love your daily cup of coffee? It can actually be great for your liver - but only if you’re not making some common mistakes. From drinking it on an empty stomach or late at night to overdoing your caffeine intake in order to fight off tiredness, certain habits can quietly harm your gut and liver health over time. Dr Sethi recommends avoiding coffee on an empty stomach.(Unsplash)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has revealed seven common coffee mistakes that could be harming your gut and liver health. In an Instagram video posted on November 12, the gastroenterologist explains how daily habits - such as drinking coffee on an empty stomach or consuming more than four cups a day - can negatively impact your health.

Coffee on an empty stomach

According to Dr Sethi, drinking coffee on an empty stomach increases stomach acid levels, which can lead to acid reflux, nausea, and even gastritis if done regularly.

Sugar, creamers and syrups

The gastroenterologist explains that flavoured coffees are loaded with unhealthy calories, containing around 30 to 50 grams of sugar. These empty calories fuel fatty liver disease and even diabetes.

More than 4 cups of coffee per day

Dr Sethi highlights, “Over 400 milligrams of caffeine or approximately four cups leads to cortisol spikes, gut irritation, palpitations, and anxiety.”

Late-night coffee

Caffeine’s half-life - the time it takes for half of the consumed amount to leave your system - is approximately five to six hours. Dr Sethi stresses, “An evening cup can delay sleep, impairing liver repair.”

Coffee is great for your liver but only when consumed the right way!(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Masking fatigue with coffee

We often use coffee as a way to boost energy and beat tiredness due to lack of sleep but the gastroenterologist emphasises, “Using caffeine instead of fixing sleep worsens burnout, brain fog, and gut stress over time.”

Artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners like sucralose and aspartame are often touted as ‘zero calories’ but Dr Sethi warns that this does not mean they are harmless. In fact, these artificial sweeteners can disrupt your gut microbiome.

Light roast is not gentler

The gastroenterologist debunks the common belief that light roast coffee is gentler on the stomach, clarifying instead, “dark roast is actually less acidic and may be better tolerated in reflux or GERD.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.