Tue, Nov 11, 2025
AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares the healthiest way to eat bananas: ‘Slightly green bananas contain…’

ByEshana Saha
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 07:36 pm IST

Bananas are one of the most commonly consumed fruits, but did you know that their nutritional value and health benefits change as they ripen?

Bananas are one of the most widely eaten fruits in the world - quick, convenient, and packed with nutrients. But did you know that their nutritional value and health benefits actually change as they ripen? From firm green to soft, speckled brown, each stage of ripeness offers a different mix of fibre, starch, vitamins, and antioxidants that affect your digestion, energy, and even blood sugar balance.

Read more to discover which stage is the healthiest!(Unsplash)
Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist based out of California and trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, has revealed the healthiest way to eat bananas - one that not only supports gut health but also helps maintain balanced blood sugar levels. In an Instagram video posted on November 11, the gastroenterologist breaks down the four stages of banana ripening - from unripe to fully ripe - explaining how the fruit’s nutritional composition changes with each stage and what health benefits each one offers.

Stage 1: Green bananas

According to Dr Sethi, unripe or green bananas are packed with prebiotics that feed your gut microbiome. He explains, “It is high in resistant starch, a prebiotic that feeds good gut bacteria. About three and a half grams of fibre and only 10 grams of sugar per 100 grams.”

Stage 2: Slightly green bananas

Dr Sethi points out that the healthiest way to enjoy bananas is when they’re slightly green - at this stage, they not only promote better gut health but also help maintain balanced blood sugar levels. He explains that “around two and a half grams of fibre per 100 gram, with starch breaking down and potassium increasing.”

Dr Sethi states four stages of a ripening banana.(Image generated via ChatGPT)
Dr Sethi states four stages of a ripening banana.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Stage 3: Fully yellow bananas

According to the gastroenterologist, fully ripe yellow bananas may contain less resistant starch, but their levels of vitamins and antioxidants increase significantly. He explains, “Fully yellow (bananas are) lower in resistant starch, but richer in vitamin C, B5, and antioxidants. It's easier to digest, and it is great as a pre-workout snack.”

Stage 4: Brown spotted bananas

The final stage of ripening makes bananas ideal for smoothies and baking - their natural sweetness and soft texture blend perfectly into recipes like banana bread. He highlights, “It's the sweetest, about 17 grams of sugar per 100 grams. Fibre drops slightly, but antioxidants peak.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

