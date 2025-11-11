Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares 4 ways to use banana peel on your face for naturally glowing skin

If you didn't know, incorporating banana peels into your beauty and wellness routine is a social media trend. Beauty influencers have shared videos of themselves using the inside of a banana peel as a natural face mask or spot treatment. Some of them also used it to soothe sunburns or reduce wrinkles. Experts say there's no scientific evidence, but many on social media swear by banana peels' benefits. Also read | Jacqueline Fernandez swears by a banana peel facial: Does this ‘natural Botox’ give glowing skin? Shahnaz Husain shared that using banana peels for skincare is popular in natural remedies, with advocates suggesting several benefits, though scientific evidence is limited for many claims. (Instagram/ Shahnaz Husain and Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shahnaz Husain, who is known for her herbal and ayurvedic skincare products for over 50 years, reacted to 'beauty influencers using banana peel on their face for a Botox-like effect'. She said, “They say it provides instant lift to the skin and a glow. While some believe it has worked wonders for their skin, others claim it makes hardly any difference at all. Therefore, it is essential to understand how to use it correctly and reap the benefits for your skin.”

Are there really any benefits to using banana peels?

In a January 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pravin Banodkar, MBBS, DNB (dermatology), and co-founder of Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB), shared, “While some (social media) creators might share genuine personal experiences, these anecdotal results cannot be considered scientific evidence and often employ specific lighting, filters, and camera angles to create misleading 'before and after' effects.”

Shahnaz agreed and said, “Although there is no scientific evidence of the benefits of using banana peel, based on people’s opinions and reviews of those who have used it on their skin, banana peels reduce the appearance of fine lines, help reduce under-eye dark circles, and soothe inflammation.”

Using a banana peel on your skin

Shahnaz added that banana peel, when used correctly on the skin, can help make it appear youthful and glowing. Just remember to consult a dermatologist first, she said. “Banana peels should be used after consulting your dermatologist if you are allergic to banana or any compound present in it,” she shared, adding that you should try banana peels on your face only if it suits your skin.

Here's how to use banana peels on your skin:

Remember to consult a dermatologist if you're allergic to bananas or any compounds in them. (Made using Gemini AI)

Rubbing a banana peel

Shahnaz said, “Rubbing a banana peel helps in reducing visible puffiness, reduces skin dryness and is said to prevent breakouts.”

⦿ After cleansing and drying your face, take a fresh banana peel.

⦿ Use the inside of the peel to massage your facial skin in circular motions.

⦿ Do it for 5-10 minutes or until the peel turns brown.

⦿ Leave it on for 10 minutes on your face and rinse off with cool water.

Banana face mask

Shahnaz said, “Bananas are rich in vheaitamin B6 and B12, a rich source of antioxidants and zinc that are good for maintaining healthy skin and shield the skin against numerous skin problems. Due to its potential to keep skin healthy, it can be applied as a face mask to reap its benefits.”

⦿ Chop a half banana, including its peel, and cut it into pieces.

⦿ Grind the banana in a blender until it becomes a paste.

⦿ Add a teaspoon of curd and honey to the mix, stir well, and then add a teaspoon of rose water.

⦿ Apply the paste to your face and leave it on until it dries. Then, rinse your skin with lukewarm water.

Banana scrub

“Once a week, you can use a banana peel as a scrub to protect your skin from dryness and to supplement your skin with numerous vitamins and minerals. Preparing a natural scrub using banana, honey, brown sugar, and turmeric nourishes the skin and provides it with protein, potassium, and magnesium. The skin is scrubbed clean without damaging the sensitive tissues, and the pores are deeply cleansed,” she added.

⦿ Add a banana peel cut into small pieces in a bowl, mix a tablespoon of turmeric powder, brown sugar and a teaspoon of honey.

⦿ Mix this paste well and apply it to your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes.

⦿ Gently rub in circular motions to remove dead skin cells, then rinse off with lukewarm water.

Banana eye patch

Shahnaz said: “Using a banana peel as an eye patch can induce a soothing sensation and leave the skin feeling fresh. The natural antioxidants and Vitamins present in banana peel help reduce the appearance of fine lines, reduce puffiness and brighten the skin under the eye.”

⦿ Cut a banana peel into two small pieces and keep it in the refrigerator for a while.

⦿ Place the peel under your eye.

⦿ Leave it on for 20 minutes.

⦿ Remove the peel from your eyes and rinse off.

⦿ Remember to apply a specially formulated under-eye cream.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.