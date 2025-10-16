Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 5 skincare hacks for glowing skin this Diwali

A consistent daily skincare routine is essential for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shahnaz Husain, who is known for her herbal and ayurvedic skincare products for over 50 years, shared some DIY skincare hacks for glowing skin. Also read | Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 4 remedies to fix dark underarms naturally: Potato juice to baking soda Shahnaz Husain recommends following a basic skincare routine daily and using DIY skincare remedies for glowing skin. (Pic on right: Freepik)

According to her, a good skincare regimen enhances skin health, positively impacts appearance, and prevents long-term damage and premature ageing. Shahnaz Husain recommended following a basic skincare routine daily and using DIY skincare remedies for glowing skin during Diwali 2025 festivities.

Shahnaz said, “Skincare is all about enhancing and maintaining skin health, which greatly impacts your appearance. Remember, good skin and healthy skin is better than any makeup. Additionally, when it comes to skincare, you should be able to follow a basic skincare regimen on a daily basis that becomes the foundation of healthy skin. Never attempt to skip it, or you are setting your skin up for long-term damage and even premature skin ageing.”

Shahnaz Husain shared a step-by-step skincare routine with HT LIfestyle that you could follow. (made using Gemini AI)

According to Shahnaz, the following DIY skincare remedies could help you achieve radiant skin this Diwali:

1. Skin polishing mask

She said, “Oatmeal instantly helps achieve brighter, softer, and more beautiful skin. It also gently exfoliates without damaging skin, so it is good for sensitive skin. It is like home skin polishing with natural ingredients.”

⦿ Add 2 tablespoons of ground oats with one teaspoon of honey and a few drops of milk.

⦿ Apply this paste on your face and neck.

⦿ Leave it on for 10 minutes and then remove it in circular motions.

⦿ Rinse off with water.

2. Rejuvenating scrub

“For instant skin tightening and brightening, exfoliation and skin rejuvenation, this coffee scrub works well. On routine basis, you can make it a weekly ritual,” Shahnaz said.

⦿ Mix a tablespoon of ground coffee with one teaspoon of brown sugar and a few drops of coconut oil to make a paste.

⦿ Massage it onto your damp face in circular motions.

⦿ Rinse off with water.

3. Natural skin toner

She added, “Green tea is the source of antioxidant properties; it shields the skin against UV rays and therefore is perfect for sun-damaged skin or a skin that requires instant glow without damaging it.”

⦿ Brew a cup of green tea, let the water cool off, and mix two tablespoons of ACV.

⦿ Use this toner on your skin to rejuvenate it and rinse off.

⦿ You can store it in a spray bottle and keep it in your refrigerator.

4. Skin brightening face mask

“To lift your skin up and to achieve bright skin that appears youthful, papaya is one of the best ingredients that is abundantly available,” Shahnaz said.

⦿ Mix a tablespoon of honey with half a cup of papaya pulp, half a tablespoon of lemon juice.

⦿ Apply it to your face and leave it on for 30 minutes.

⦿ Rinse off with water.

5. Natural face serum

According to Shahnaz, “Almond oil is naturally infused with vitamins A and E, which repair the skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines, counteract hyperpigmentation, and make the skin radiant.”

⦿ Mix two tablespoons of almond oil with a tablespoon of jojoba oil and five drops of lavender essential oil.

⦿ You can store it in a small bottle with a dropper. Whenever you need to use it, apply it at night and shake it well.

⦿ Use it on clean skin and leave it on.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.