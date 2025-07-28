Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 4 remedies to fix dark underarms naturally: Potato juice to baking soda

Underarms are often overlooked when it comes to skincare routines, even though they are a sensitive area that can be prone to issues like darkening, sweating, and irritation. However, taking care of your underarms is important for both hygiene and confidence. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shahnaz Husain, who is known for her herbal and ayurvedic skincare products, shares some easy ways to brighten your dark armpits. Also read | Beauty influencer says turmeric, lemon, curd pack can fix dark underarms naturally: But does it really and is it safe? Shahnaz Husain said the safest and easiest solution for dark underarms is using potato juice, which helps brighten skin wherever it is applied. (Pic on right: Freepik)

Shahnaz said, “Often, the skin of the underarms becomes dark or loses its natural colour with time due to various factors ranging from sweat, friction, fabric-related allergy or sensitivity to deodorants. The condition becomes permanent when it is ignored for long time, and the skin keeps suffering.”

She explained that although numerous options are available in the market, they are not always safe from side-effects, especially for those who have sensitive skin: “The best solution is DIY remedies. I suggest using natural ingredients. These are available to you in your kitchen, will help you with the condition, and your skin will be healthy too.”

Below are Shehnaz Husain's four DIY remedies for dark underarms:

Shehnaz Husain said these DIY remedies may seem simplistic, yet they are effective against hyperpigmentation and in warding off skin irritation in your underarms. (Unsplash)

Baking soda

She said it is an easy yet effective solution for eliminating dark underarms and reducing the impact of hyperpigmentation. It is a natural exfoliant that helps unclog pores, remove dead skin cells, and brighten the skin without harming it.

⦿ Begin by mixing 1 teaspoon each of rosewater with baking soda.

⦿ Apply it to your underarms and gently massage it for a few minutes.

⦿ Rise off with water and pat dry.

Multani mitti or fuller’s earth

Shahnaz Husain said it is a natural solution to reducing dark skin issues and unclogging the skin, it also acts as a natural coolant for sensitive skin suffering from rashes or skin irritation due to friction and sweat.

⦿ Take a small bowl and take 1 tablespoon of multani mitti.

⦿ Add a few drops of lemon juice to the bowl.

⦿ Mix it well and apply the paste on to your underarms.

⦿ After 10 minutes wash it off.

Tea tree oil

“This is a potent essential oil that works well for skin irritation and helps heal it gently. However, remember to dilute it, and I suggest performing a patch test to ensure it goes well with your skin,” Shahnaz said.

⦿ Take 5 drops of tea tree oil with 1 cup of water.

⦿ Put it in a spray bottle and spray it onto your underarms daily after a shower.

⦿ Let it air dry and leave it on.

⦿ Do it daily on a regular basis for cleaner and beautiful underarm skin.

Potato

She added, “The safest and easiest solution is using potato juice, which helps brighten skin wherever it is applied.”

⦿ Grate half a potato.

⦿ Extract its juice by squeezing it.

⦿ Apply this potato juice onto your underarms.

⦿ Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse off with cool water.

Shahnaz said, “These DIY remedies may seem simplistic, yet they are effective against hyperpigmentation and in warding off skin irritation in your underarms. Remember to use natural or herbal products, and avoid using any deodorant that may further aggravate the issue. Avoid shaving or chemicals for removing armpit hair, and instead go for waxing, if required.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.