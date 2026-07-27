Fibremaxxing your diet? Gastroenterologist shares 6 ways to add more fibre even if you are not a fan of chia seeds

If you've been on health-focused social media lately, chances are you've come across “fibremaxxing” – the trend encouraging people to squeeze more fibre into every meal. One of the easiest ways to do that is with chia seeds, a tiny superfood loaded with fibre and gut-friendly nutrients. But if the thought of their jelly-like texture makes you lose your appetite, you're not alone. Fortunately, you don't have to choke down chia water to enjoy their benefits. A few clever kitchen hacks can help you boost your fibre intake without compromising on taste or texture.

Also Read | Want to add more fibre? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shares the easiest hack to make chia seeds more gut-friendly

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, has shared simple ways to add more fibre to your diet if you're not a fan of the texture of chia seeds.

In an Instagram video shared on July 25, the gastroenterologist explains, “You don’t have to drink chia water to get the benefits of chia seeds. Here are some of my favourite ways to ‘fibremaxx’ your meals.”