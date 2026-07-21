Want to add more fibre? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shares the easiest hack to make chia seeds more gut-friendly

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, has shared a simple hack to help you increase your daily fibre intake. In an Instagram video posted on July 21, the gastroenterologist explains why grinding chia seeds can be a better option for people who dislike their gel-like texture or have sensitive stomachs.

Chia seeds have earned a reputation as one of the best sources of dietary fibre, but their gel-like texture is not for everyone. If you've been avoiding them because they turn slimy when soaked or feel heavy on your stomach, there may be a simple solution. A small tweak in how you prepare chia seeds can make them easier to eat, simpler to digest, and just as effective at helping you meet your daily fibre goals.

Easiest fibre hack According to Dr Salhab, grinding chia seeds is one of the simplest fibre hacks you can try, especially if you dislike their gel-like, slimy texture. He explains that once ground, chia seeds become virtually undetectable when mixed into foods such as yoghurt, smoothies, or oatmeal, making it an effortless way to boost your fibre intake without altering the taste or texture of your meals.

The gastroenterologist notes, “Ground your chia seeds. It might be one of the easiest fibre hacks you’ll ever use. If you don’t like the texture of whole chia seeds, try grinding them. Ground chia seeds are practically invisible once mixed into food, making them an easy way to add fibre without the gel-like texture that some people don’t enjoy.”

Benefits of ground chia seeds According to Dr Salhab, many people with sensitive stomachs find ground chia seeds easier to digest than whole seeds, and they may also cause less bloating. Grinding the seeds breaks down their tough outer coating, which can improve nutrient absorption and make beneficial micronutrients more bioavailable.

He notes, “Many people also find ground chia seeds easier on their stomach and experience less bloating compared with eating whole chia seeds. Grinding chia seeds also breaks open the seed coat, which may improve access to nutrients like calcium, magnesium, zinc, and plant-based omega-3 fats.”

The best part Dr Salhab says the biggest advantage of ground chia seeds is how effortlessly they blend into everyday foods. Once mixed in, they are virtually undetectable, allowing you to increase your fibre intake without noticeably changing the taste or texture of your meals. He describes it as one of the easiest ways to boost daily fibre consumption and support healthy digestion and gut health.

The gastroenterologist recommends, “Mix them into Greek yoghurt, Skyr, kefir, cottage cheese, smoothies, overnight oats, applesauce, oatmeal, pancake batter, muffin batter, banana bread, protein balls, homemade energy bites, soups, sauces, or even stir them into peanut butter or almond butter. It’s one of the simplest ways to increase your daily fibre intake while supporting gut health, digestive health, bowel regularity, fullness, satiety, and your gut microbiome. A small change like grinding your chia seeds can make it much easier to consistently eat more fibre – without really noticing they’re there.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.