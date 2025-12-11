Nutritionist shares 5 foods and drinks to reduce chronic acidity: Ginger water to oatmeal

Chronic acidity is a common issue many people face. Immediately after eating, some may experience a burning sensation in the chest or heaviness near the abdomen. It can be very uncomfortable and make even simple tasks a big challenge, disturbing daily activities. So you need to address the real root cause of acidity, and one of them is diet. Rectifying your diet and adding foods and drinks that soothe the stomach, improve digestion, and make a very big difference in managing acidity. Acidity is very uncomfortable, especially if it is chronic. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Annie Kanwar, Nutritionist and Founder of Functional Medicine International (FMI), who shared her insights on which foods and drinks can help reduce acidity and support healthy digestion.

Why do you need to take care of acidity?

Annie shared her observation based on her clinical experience, “Acidity is one of the most common complaints I see in the clinic, and contrary to what most people believe, it is rarely caused by ‘too much acid.’” So you need to stop taking antacids as the go-to measure for chronic acidity and try to put things on your plate that actually support your digestion.

The nutritionist also pointed out that factors like poor digestion, low stomach acid, sluggish bile flow, stress, overeating or an H. pylori infection are some of the common triggers. This is where a diet which is ‘targeted’, as per Annie, helps to calm the stomach, improve motility, and reduce symptoms significantly. Other gut problems, like constipation, are associated with acidity.

Annie explained, “As a general rule to reduce acidity, avoid spicy foods, caffeine, fried foods, and alcohol, and for those who have gluten or dairy intolerance, these are often causes for acidity.”

5 foods and drinks that help control acidity

So to control acidity, you need to soothe the stomach and ease the inflammation that comes from a disrupted gut. Annie shared these foods and drinks that aid in curbing acidity:

1. Ginger water

Ginger water has good anti-inflammatory properties.

A proven anti-inflammatory that soothes the stomach lining and improves motility.

Frequency: 1–2 cups/day, especially after meals.

2. Coconut water

Naturally alkaline and rich in electrolytes, it helps neutralise acid and reduce irritation.

Naturally alkaline and rich in electrolytes, it helps neutralise acid and reduce irritation.

Frequency: 1 small glass/day, ideally mid-morning.

3. Aloe Vera juice / cabbage juice

Clinically shown to soothe gastritis and help repair the mucosal lining.

Clinically shown to soothe gastritis and help repair the mucosal lining.

Frequency for aloe juice: 30 ml diluted, once daily on an empty stomach.

Frequency: Cabbage juice; as often as needed, contains bicarbonates, which soothe acidity gently

4. Oatmeal

A gentle, soluble-fibre-rich breakfast that absorbs excess acid and stabilises digestion.

A gentle, soluble-fibre-rich breakfast that absorbs excess acid and stabilises digestion.

Frequency: Once daily as breakfast or a light dinner, include lean protein and vegetables for a complete meal

5. Bananas

A natural antacid containing pectin, which helps move food smoothly through the digestive tract.

A natural antacid containing pectin, which helps move food smoothly through the digestive tract.

Frequency: 1 banana/day, preferably as a mid-meal. But avoid if suffering from small intestinal bacterial overgrowth until treatment.

When to seek help?

The nutritionist revealed when to seek help, covering certain warning signs:

Acidity daily or several times a week

Persistent bloating or indigestion

Burning despite antacids

Nausea, burping, or unexplained fatigue

According to the nutritionist, these could potentially point to suspected H. pylori infection. In the end, she reminded that acidity is treatable. But here's the catch, most of the time, people focus on neutralising the acid in the stomach by consuming antacids. But as per Annie, addressing the root cause is essential. And here the root cause is the entire digestive system.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.