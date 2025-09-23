Acidity and bloating continue despite medications? Gastroenterologist reveals this reason behind common gut issues

If you frequently struggle with gut problems like acidity, bloating, and constipation, the causes are sometimes not just diet. Sleep is commonly overlooked, but it is also linked to gut health. So, the effects of poor sleep are not limited to morning grogginess or impaired focus; bowel movements can also take a hit. Acidity may be associated with poor sleeping habits too. (Shutterstock)

Dr Rajan Babu, consultant medical gastroenterologist at VS Hospitals, Chennai, revealed that indeed people who have a poor sleep schedule may suffer from many gut-related issues.

Sharing instances from his clinical experience, he said, “Patients walk in with acidity, bloating, and irregular motions. Some carry a bag full of medicines. They try one doctor, then another. Still no relief. Then I ask one simple question: how do you sleep? And almost always the answer is late nights, broken sleep, shift work.” This means, sometimes, sleep is the hidden trigger behind gut problems, which may persist despite medication.

According to the gastroenterologist, the youth suffer the most. Young professionals who juggle night shifts and early morning duties find themselves struggling with sleep deprivation, and despite the usual antacids, gut problems continue.

Dr Rajan Babu shared, “Youngsters are hit hardest. IT workers, call centre staff, and medical residents. I remember one engineer, just 29. Severe acidity, every single day. He had tried antacids, PPIs, and diet changes. Nothing worked. Once he corrected his sleep, fixed bedtime, and fixed waking time, symptoms reduced in two weeks. Medicines alone couldn’t do that.”

How are gut and brain connected?

Acidity and other gut issues can be traced back to poor sleep.(Shutterstock)

Sleep affects the brain and, in turn, because of the gut-brain axis, the gut is also impacted. Dr Babu explained, “The gut and brain they are connected. Very closely. If sleep breaks, this connection breaks. Hormones go off. Cortisol goes up, melatonin drops. The stomach produces more acid than needed. The intestines become confused, sometimes too fast, sometimes too slow. So, you see acidity, loose stools, and constipation. All from one root cause.”

What is the solution?

According to the gastroenterologist, the solution is very basic- sleep. Describing the appropriate sleep behaviours, he said, "Sleep at the same time daily. Wake up at the same time. Avoid late heavy dinners. Cut back on tea, coffee after 6 pm. Don’t lie down straight after eating. Try walking, yoga, or simple breathing before bed. These small steps give big relief.

So, in other words, the gastroenterologist's advice is simple: if one has IBS or acidity, beyond just food or tablets for symptom management, he urges valuing sleep as well, because “the gut is asking for rest.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.