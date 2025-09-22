Gastroenterologist shares how your morning bed tea habit may be damaging your gut silently, suggests safer ways to drink

Are you in the habit of starting your day with your favourite cup of hot beverage? ‘Bed tea’ refers to an early morning cup of tea in bed, right after waking up, even before eating breakfast. While bed tea may sound comforting, an invigorating way to begin the day as the richness of the beverage pushes away morning grogginess, there are potential downsides as well. It can upset your stomach, causing serious gut issues. Drinking coffee or tea on empty stomach wrecks your gut health. (Freepik)

Dr J. Saravanan, Sr. Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist at VS Hospitals, Chennai, shared with HT Lifestyle in an interview that many people have this habit, and the health consequences of this habit are seen among some of his patients, too.

Sharing his clinical experience, “I remember one man, an IT worker, 32 years old. He used to have acidity daily. The only reason was two cups of black coffee before food. Nothing else. Caffeine, which pushes the gut to move.”

Likewise, the habit also influences bowel movement early morning, as Dr Saravanan discussed about another problem he sees often in patients, "Some people tell me, doctor, I get cramps, I rush to the toilet after my first cup.”

Why gut is at risk because of your bed tea?

Acidity is common if you drink tea on empty stomach. (Shutterstock)

Tea worsens acidity, another common complaint, the doctor observes. Elaborating more about it, Dr Saravanan said, “The stomach has acid already, which it produces overnight. When you add tea or coffee straight away, the acidity goes higher. Some don’t feel anything. Others might get burning, nausea, and bloating.”

Further, a strong tea contains ‘tannins,’ as the gastroenterologist highlighted. Why are tannins bad? Answering this, he added, “They irritate the inner protective mucosal lining and reduce iron absorption if taken in a lot. Patients with reflux, gastritis suffer more. For them, one cup in the morning without food is enough to trigger a bad day.”

How to prevent gut issues?

Now, the first thought that may come to mind is to eliminate tea or coffee entirely. But is this really the solution? The gastroenterologist assured that it is not required, and you can enjoy tea, but ‘timing’ is everything, he emphasised, particularly

He suggested two ways that offer some form of protection for your stomach from burning, nausea, bloating, acidity, and cramps:

Drinking some water first before consuming tea or coffee.

Pairing with fruits, or a handful of nuts.

But how is this going to help? Dr Saravanan said that it gives a buffer, instead of directly drinking tea on an empty stomach. He further shared the safe limit, “Two cups a day is usually fine. Four or five cups, empty stomach, day after day, that is when damage shows up.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.