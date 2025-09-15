Cardiac surgeon explains how to differentiate chest pain from acidity vs heart attack: 'Crushing pain and breathless…'

Heart attack is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 17.9 million lives are lost to cardiovascular diseases, and four out of five cardiovascular deaths are from heart attacks or strokes. A heart attack can feel like acidity, too. Know the differences. (Shutterstock)

Given how, lately, because of poor lifestyle, heart attack is no longer a middle-aged crisis but impacts young adults too, as early as in their 20s and 30s, identifying a heart attack is very important. One of the common issues that can potentially mislead you is acidity.

ALSO READ: Cardiologist reveals high sodium diet may weaken heart's ability to pump blood, suggests how to reverse the damage

Consultant cardiac surgeon Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai confirmed this with HT Lifestyle in an interview, that yes, chest discomfort is often thought by many to be acidity or indigestion, dismissing the possibility of a heart attack.

One should not take the risks of guesswork, as while chest pain may be akin to indigestion's heartburn, it may also signal a heart attack, which, when urgent medical attention is not given, may turn fatal.

The difference between acidity and a heart attack

A heart attack happens due to a clot in the arteries.

Explaining how each acidity and heart attack feels, Dr Bhamre elaborated the basics, “Acidity, also known as acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), occurs when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus. It leads to burning sensations in the chest or throat, even a sour taste in the mouth, belching, and mild discomfort after meals that can be annoying. A heart attack happens when the blood flow to the heart is blocked, due to a clot in the coronary arteries. It can cause unbearable chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, dizziness, and pain radiating to the arm, neck, or jaw.”

Why do people confuse acidity with a heart attack?

Mostly, the confusion arises from chest discomfort. Now, an uncomfortable sensation in the chest can overlap with many other health issues. The cardiologist pointed out acidity and stress as some of them, causing many to simply assume that any chest pain by default is harmless, which is dangerous.

Dr Bhamre explained how a heart attack is more severe than regular chest pain, “Acidity is accompanied by a burning sensation or discomfort after eating and improves with antacids. Heart attack symptoms tend to appear suddenly and are severe. Many will experience sweating, nausea, or breathlessness.”

Although if one is unsure, the cardiologist urged for medical intervention, as it may make the ‘difference between life and death.’

How to tell the chest pain of a heart attack and acidity apart?

Since chest pain is one of the overlapping signs of regular acidity and a potentially fatal heart attack, you cannot afford to dismiss the differences.

Sharing how chest pain caused by acidity feels like, the cardiologist shared, “Chest pain caused by acidity is accompanied by burning in the chest or throat, sour taste in the mouth, and discomfort that worsens after meals or when lying down. It usually improves with antacids that are advised by the doctor. Remember that acidity is common and manageable, but when accompanied by chest pain or even breathlessness, it can indicate heart problems."

In contrast, a heart attack's chest pain is more intense. “Heart attack pain will be intense and crushing pressure in the centre or left side of the chest. Moreover, this pain may spread to the arm, jaw, or back, and can also be seen by sweating, shortness of breath, nausea, or dizziness,” Dr Bhamre explained.

How can you protect both digestive and heart health?

You can take care of both your digestive and heart health by following a healthy lifestyle. Dr Bhamre advised, “Avoid heavy or spicy meals late at night, reduce caffeine and alcohol intake, exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight, and manage stress by opting for relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation. Keep an eye on warning signs such as constant chest pain, pressure, or discomfort not relieved by antacids, which require immediate attention from a doctor. For good health, follow a well-balanced diet, exercise daily for 45 minutes, and quit smoking."

Along with this, he also suggested regular screening, which will include blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and heart function monitoring to detect early risk factors for heart disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.