Too busy to cook? Nutritionist shares 5 smart tips to eat healthy without spending hours
Healthy eating doesn't have to be time-consuming. Here are some nutritionists' shared practical tips you can follow.
In today’s fast-paced world, balancing a life that prioritises health is often the most tedious task. While keeping up with the world, navigating life, managing work, family, kids, and personal priorities, health often takes a back seat. Amidst the chaos, it’s very difficult to figure out when to cook, so more and more people depend on takeaways or outside food, which impacts their health.
Emily English, a social media content creator and nutritionist, took to Instagram on May 7, 2026, to share practical tips for balancing your meals without spending hours in the kitchen. Here are the tips she suggests:
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1. Cook once, eat twice
The best use of time in the kitchen is making something that pays you back later. Even if it is just one extra portion, in the future you will be very grateful. Options like pulses, rajma, chole, and some of the protein-rich foods you can consider cooking once and enjoying them twice.
2. Upgrade what you already eat
Healthy eating does not have to mean changing your whole life. Start with what you already love, then make it work harder: add protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Healthy eating is all about balancing the right amount of nutrition, rather than adding fancy ingredients. Don’t fall for the trap.
3. Know your pinch points
We all have loopholes throughout our week. Look at your week and spot the moments where you are most likely to skip a meal, grab something random or feel too tired to cook. That is where you need a plan.
4. Let convenience help you
Convenience is not the enemy. Pre-cooked chicken, tinned fish, beans, microwave grains, frozen pre-chopped veg can all build a balanced meal quickly. You can stuff your refrigerator with such pre-cooked options that reduce cooking time.
5. Have a few ‘no-brainer’ meals
Chaotic weeks are not the time to reinvent dinner. Keep a few reliable meals on repeat so eating well feels easy, not like another decision you have to make. You can consider options like sandwiches, wraps, fried rice, and rolls on days when cooking elaborate meals feels like a task.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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