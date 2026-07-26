Too busy to cook? Nutritionist shares 5 smart tips to eat healthy without spending hours

In today’s fast-paced world, balancing a life that prioritises health is often the most tedious task. While keeping up with the world, navigating life, managing work, family, kids, and personal priorities, health often takes a back seat. Amidst the chaos, it’s very difficult to figure out when to cook, so more and more people depend on takeaways or outside food, which impacts their health.

Emily English, a social media content creator and nutritionist, took to Instagram on May 7, 2026, to share practical tips for balancing your meals without spending hours in the kitchen. Here are the tips she suggests:

​Also read | Clinical nutritionist reveals simple yet effective ways to reduce belly fat without crash dieting or extreme workouts