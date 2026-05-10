Clinical nutritionist reveals simple yet effective ways to reduce belly fat without crash dieting or extreme workouts

In today’s world of quick weight loss tips, fad diets, and treatments, sustainable weight loss habits seem too much. But the reality is, these habits are the only way to sustain the result in the long run. Shreya Shah, clinical nutritionist, in an X post dated April 9, 2026, shared habits that can help you lose belly fat. Here’s the breakdown of the habits that you can follow. A quick guide to lose weight in sustainable way. (Unsplash) ​Also read | Hyderabad neurologist warns against quick weight loss, says stop treating obesity like a 'medical emergency' Before sharing the guide, she highlighted the types of fat that accumulate in the human body, which include: Essential Fat, Visceral Fat, Subcutaneous Fat, Brown Adipose Tissue (BAT), and Intramuscular Triglycerides. Reasons why you may have belly fat Here are the things that can increase visceral fat: A higher body fat percentage: Although genetics and hormones will determine how fat is distributed, people with more body fat are more likely to have higher amounts of belly fat. Being a man: Compared to premenopausal women, men are more likely to carry extra fat around their midsection. That’s because their visceral fat stores seem to absorb a greater proportion of dietary fat. Being postmenopausal: Mostly due to hormonal shifts, women tend to experience a shift in body fat distribution post-menopause, with a decrease in leg fat, and an increase in abdominal fat. Ageing: As fat cells age, they secrete more inflammatory factors and also get redistributed from subcutaneous stores to visceral depots. Having chronically high levels of cortisol: Visceral fat soaks up and breaks down excess cortisol.

Dietary and lifestyle guidelines to lose belly fat Here are the lifestyle changes you can consider to lose belly fat: Avoid refined carbs and sugar snacks: Avoid refined carbs such as white flour, sugary snacks, and sugar-sweetened beverages, which are low in fibre and nutrients. They also cause spikes in blood sugar levels and contribute to overeating and obesity. Avoid processed and packaged foods: These tend to combine the worst of the worst and often contain refined carbs, added sugars, too much salt, and unhealthy saturated fat. Avoid sugar and sugary drinks: Sugary drinks and foods add empty calories and lead to fat storage, especially around your belly. You can swap these beverages with plain water, coconut water, homemade lemon juice, buttermilk, infused water (mint, lemon, and fruit).

Swapping sugary drink with infused water can help int weight loss. (Unsplash)