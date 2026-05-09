Fitness influencer shares healthy Chinese bhel recipe loaded with 14g protein and only 249 calories

Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially when ot comes to snacks. However, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana has a solution to this very problem. When we think of snacks, we usually think of something that is quick and easy to prepare, and that delivers on taste. Vanshika Khurana's Chinese bhel recipe needs an air-fryer. (@fit.khurana/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on May 2, Vanshika shared one recipe that ticked all three boxes. Her signature air-fried Chinese bhel recipe is rich in protein (14 grams per serving) and low in calories (249 per serving).

“I am renaming this Chinese bhel as a salad because it is so crunchy without frying, that too under 250 calories with 14 grams of protein,” she says in her post. “To increase the protein content, I am using high-protein soy noodles and tofu. Air-fry them both, and then just assemble them with the sauces and veggies and thank me with every bite!”

The step-by-step recipe is presented as follows.