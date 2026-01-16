Fitness trainer shares '50 foods you can literally overeat without getting fat': High-protein egg whites, tofu to kale

When it comes to weight loss, the word 'overeat' is usually off-limits. However, online fitness coach Kev is challenging that notion. In an Instagram post shared on January 13, Kev revealed a 'cheat sheet' of 50 high-volume, low-calorie foods that allow dieters to stay full while maintaining a calorie deficit. Also read | Fitness coach shares '20 vegetarian foods that have more protein than eggs': Soy chunks, Amaranth, chana dal, chia seeds Healthy weight loss diet: by focusing on caloric density rather than strict restriction, you can maintain the physical sensation of being full while your body utilises stored fat for energy. (Shutterstock)

The secret to sustainable fat loss According to Kev, the primary pitfall of most diets is under-eating, which leads to metabolic slowdown and binge eating. His solution? Volume eating. By choosing foods that are physically large but low in caloric density, you can trick your brain into feeling satisfied without overconsuming energy.

“Two simple ways you can use this cheat sheet to help you lose fat,” Kev explained to his Instagram followers, saying, “Eat smarter by adding more volume to your meals, which will keep you fuller for longer, or use my template: 200g protein, 200g veggies, 100g carbs, and 150g fruits.”

Kev’s list of '50 foods you can literally overeat without getting fat' focuses on foods that typically contain fewer than 120 calories per 100g, making it nearly impossible to 'accidentally' gain weight while eating them in their whole form.