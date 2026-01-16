Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Fitness trainer shares '50 foods you can literally overeat without getting fat': High-protein egg whites, tofu to kale

    Kev’s approach highlights that weight loss doesn't have to mean hunger – just pick foods that are physically large but low in calories. Here are 50 of them.

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 11:13 AM IST
    By Sanya Panwar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    When it comes to weight loss, the word 'overeat' is usually off-limits. However, online fitness coach Kev is challenging that notion. In an Instagram post shared on January 13, Kev revealed a 'cheat sheet' of 50 high-volume, low-calorie foods that allow dieters to stay full while maintaining a calorie deficit. Also read | Fitness coach shares '20 vegetarian foods that have more protein than eggs': Soy chunks, Amaranth, chana dal, chia seeds

    Healthy weight loss diet: by focusing on caloric density rather than strict restriction, you can maintain the physical sensation of being full while your body utilises stored fat for energy. (Shutterstock)
    Healthy weight loss diet: by focusing on caloric density rather than strict restriction, you can maintain the physical sensation of being full while your body utilises stored fat for energy. (Shutterstock)

    The secret to sustainable fat loss

    According to Kev, the primary pitfall of most diets is under-eating, which leads to metabolic slowdown and binge eating. His solution? Volume eating. By choosing foods that are physically large but low in caloric density, you can trick your brain into feeling satisfied without overconsuming energy.

    “Two simple ways you can use this cheat sheet to help you lose fat,” Kev explained to his Instagram followers, saying, “Eat smarter by adding more volume to your meals, which will keep you fuller for longer, or use my template: 200g protein, 200g veggies, 100g carbs, and 150g fruits.”

    Kev’s list of '50 foods you can literally overeat without getting fat' focuses on foods that typically contain fewer than 120 calories per 100g, making it nearly impossible to 'accidentally' gain weight while eating them in their whole form.

    Protein powerhouses

    Protein is essential for muscle preservation and satiety. According to Kev, these options are among the leanest available:

    1. Scallops - 88 kcal

    2. Nonfat Greek yoghurt - 59 kcal

    3. White fish (haddock, tilapia, cod) - 80 kcal

    4. Silken tofu - 55 kcal

    5. Chicken breast - 110 kcal

    6. Egg whites - 52 kcal

    7. Crab - 97 kcal

    8. Low-fat cottage cheese (paneer) - 81 kcal

    9. Tuna (can) - 116 kcal

    10. Shrimp - 85 kcal

    11. Turkey breast - 104 kcal

    The 'volume' carbs

    Instead of calorie-dense and heavy grains, Kev suggested carbs that provide fibre and texture for a fraction of the calories:

    12. Cauliflower rice - 25 kcal

    13. Shirataki rice - 10 kcal

    14. Pumpkin - 26 kcal

    15. Zucchini noodles - 17 kcal

    16. Seaweed/nori sheets - 35 kcal

    17. Tofu noodles (shirataki tofu noodles) - 10 kcal

    18. Konjac noodles - 10 kcal

    19. Rice cakes (plain) - 35 kcal

    The high water content in cucumbers makes them a great food for dieters. (Unsplash)
    The high water content in cucumbers makes them a great food for dieters. (Unsplash)

    Low-calorie veggies and fruits

    Vegetables form the backbone of the 'unlimited' eating plan. According to Kev, options like cucumber (15 kcal), celery (14 kcal), and bok choy (13 kcal) consist mostly of water and fibre. On the fruit side, watermelon (30 kcal) and strawberries (32 kcal) are highlighted as the perfect way to satisfy a sweet tooth without the caloric price tag of processed snacks:

    20. Bok choy - 13 kcal

    21. Broccoli - 34 kcal

    22. Radishes - 16 kcal

    23. Mushrooms - 22 kcal

    24. Eggplant - 25 kcal

    25. Celery - 14 kcal

    26. Snap peas - 42 kcal

    27. Zucchini - 17 kcal

    28. Tomatoes - 18 kcal

    29. Lettuce - 15 kcal

    30. Kale - 35 kcal

    31. Bell peppers - 31 kcal

    32. Cucumber - 15 kcal

    33. Spinach - 23 kcal

    34. Green beans - 31 kcal

    35. Cabbage - 25 kcal

    36. Asparagus - 20 kcal

    37. Cauliflower - 25 kcal

    38. Papaya - 43 kcal

    39. Watermelon - 30 kcal

    40. Kiwi - 41 kcal

    41. Blackberries - 43 kcal

    42. Cantaloupe - 34 kcal

    43. Strawberries - 32 kcal

    44. Grapefruit - 42 kcal

    45. Peaches - 39 kcal

    46. Blueberries - 57 kcal

    47. Apricots - 48 kcal

    48. Honeydew melon - 36 kcal

    49. Orange - 47 kcal

    50. Raspberries - 52 kcal

    Always remember: while these foods are difficult to 'overeat' in a way that leads to fat gain, a balanced intake of healthy fats (listed here) was still vital for overall hormone health and nutrient absorption.

    Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Health/Fitness Trainer Shares '50 Foods You Can Literally Overeat Without Getting Fat': High-protein Egg Whites, Tofu To Kale
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes