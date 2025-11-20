Nutritionist shares 5 ‘healthiest carbs’ for diabetics and prediabetics to help stabilise blood sugar: From jowar to…

For anyone living with diabetes or prediabetes, figuring out which carbs are safe can feel confusing and overwhelming. With so many foods labelled as “bad carbs,” it’s easy to think you should avoid them altogether. But the right kind of carbohydrates can actually support steady energy and better blood sugar control. Khushi Chhabra, clinical nutritionist, shares in her November 19 Instagram post 5 best carb choices for diabetics and prediabetics. (Also read: Fitness coach with 17 years of experience shares 5 simple actions to help you lose weight in the last six weeks of 2025 ) Nutritionist recommends 5 healthy carbs to manage diabetes and stabilise insulin. (Shutterstock)

Khushi writes, “If you have prediabetes or diabetes, changing just your carbs can drop your sugar spikes by 30–50%!” She adds, “Here’s why I always recommend switching to jowar, quinoa, oats, ragi, and sweet potato instead of white rice, bread, or wheat rotis.”

She breaks down exactly why these carbs work:

1. Jowar

Jowar is rich in polyphenols and resistant starch, which means slower blood sugar release, improved insulin sensitivity, and it keeps you full longer because it is rich in fibre.

2. Quinoa

Quinoa is a complete protein and is super-rich in fibre. Adding quinoa to your diet means adding more protein and magnesium, which can help your cells respond better to insulin and give a slower glucose release.

3. Oats

Oats contain beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that forms a gel in your stomach and prevents sudden sugar spikes. Plus, it is great for gut health and satiety.

4. Ragi

Ragi is gluten-free, rich in calcium and amino acids, lowers cravings, and has a naturally lower glycemic load than wheat rotis.

5. Sweet Potato

Sweet potato is packed with beta-carotene and anthocyanins (powerful antioxidants) that reduce inflammation and help stabilise insulin. It has a much gentler effect on your sugar levels than potatoes or white rice.

Chabbra encourages making these simple swaps consistently. “Make these small tweaks in your diet to see a big, big difference. Switching your base carb to a more complex carb will stabilise blood sugar, reduce cravings, provide better stable energy and hence manage insulin resistance in your body.”

These small shifts, she says, can have a big impact on long-term health, without giving up carbs altogether.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.