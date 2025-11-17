Nutritionist shares 5 signs of magnesium deficiency: Muscle cramps, eye twitching and more

Do you often yawn and stretch your body in the morning, only to have your calf muscle cramp up horribly? Or do your eyes twitch out of nowhere? When you fall behind on the adequate nutritional intake of certain minerals, your body lets you know with certain subtle signals. If your eye is twitching, skip the superstitions about something bad happening and instead check your magnesium levels.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Magnesium is one such mineral, a micronutrient your body needs in small amounts. It may not be required in large quantities like your protein or carbs, but it is still very vital for several physical functions.

Mukta Agarwal, senior nutritionist, INLIFE Healthcare, shared with HT Lifestyle that many people fail to meet daily dietary magnesium requirements.

“Magnesium is a critical mineral that facilitates a vast array of biochemical reactions in the body, from the functioning of muscles and nerves to the production of energy, sleeping, and mood-controlling processes," Mukta said, suggesting that this mineral helps to regulate several essential functions. This mineral ensures the systems coordinate smoothly, so no wonder that when the intake is low, mood swings or cramps show up.

What is the recommended magnesium intake? Nutritionist Mukta revealed that adults generally need 300 to 400 mg of magnesium every day. The human body cannot make magnesium on its own, so it has to be obtained from your diet.

The nutritionist recommended: “To maintain healthy magnesium levels, it is important to include leafy greens, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains in the daily diet while reducing the intake of processed and refined foods.”

The first instinct to cover this deficiency is to go for supplements, but ideally, they should not be the first step. Whole foods first, and if only required after a consultation with a health expert, then supplements can be added.

Magnesium deficiency causes cramps and twitches. (Picture credit: Made with Gemini AI)

The dietician shared 5 signs that reveal why the problem happens and what dietary adjustments you need to make to solve it:

1. Muscle cramps or twitches

Problem: Frequently struggling with muscle spasms or eye twitching, it is indicative of low magnesium. This mineral relaxes muscles after contracting.

Dietary adjustment: Include magnesium-rich foods such as spinach, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and bananas in your diet.

2. Fatigue and weakness that are persistent

Problem: When a person is magnesium-deficient, there is a reduction in energy production, hence feeling constant tiredness.

Dietary adjustment: Besides, one can include whole grains, avocado, and dark chocolate in the diet for an energy boost that is natural.

3. Sleep problems

Problem: The inability to fall asleep or stay asleep can be the result of a magnesium deficiency, as the mineral helps relax the body and regulate melatonin.

Dietary adjustment: A glass of milk before bedtime or prescribed supplements may help support better sleep quality, as milk naturally contains nutrients like magnesium, calcium, and tryptophan that aid relaxation.

4. Headaches or migraines

Problem: Magnesium plays a key role in nerve relaxation and regulating blood flow. Low levels of magnesium can sometimes contribute to headaches or migraines.

Dietary adjustment: Regular intake of magnesium-rich foods like leafy greens, legumes, and whole grains may help support better head and nerve health.

5. Mood swings, anxiety, or depression

Problem: Magnesium plays an important role in the regulation of mood-related neurotransmitters such as serotonin. Inadequate magnesium levels may be associated with irritability, anxiety, or low mood.

Dietary adjustment: Including magnesium-rich foods such as nuts, seeds, and fatty fish in the diet can help support emotional balance and overall well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.