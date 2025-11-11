Neuroscientist shares 3 major risk factors for developing Alzheimer's disease: Vitamin deficiency, inflammation, more

Alzheimer’s and dementia are often thought of as conditions that strike only in old age - but the groundwork for these diseases can be laid decades earlier. Certain risk factors and lifestyle habits that seem harmless in youth can silently increase the likelihood of developing cognitive decline later in life. Your every day lifestyle can affect cognitive health.(Pixabay)

Robert Love, a neuroscientist specialising in Alzheimer’s prevention, has highlighted three surprising yet significant risk factors that are closely linked to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. In an Instagram video posted on November 10, the neuroscientist explains how vitamin deficiencies, poor sleep, and chronic inflammation can act as hidden triggers for dementia, ultimately increasing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Vitamin D deficiency

According to Robert, vitamin D deficiency is one of the surprising yet major risk factors for getting Alzheimer’s. He explains, “Most of us don't get enough vitamin D because we spend most of our time inside. So, you can get 20 minutes of sunshine exposure a day, or you can take a vitamin D supplement. I do both.”

Inadequate sleep

Poor sleep isn’t just about feeling tired - it’s one of the major contributors to a wide range of health problems and a significant risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. Robert highlights, “Sleep is when you repair your brain. It's when you rewire memories, wire up new memories, and it's when you get a literal brain washing with the glymphatic system, which is basically like the lymphatic system for your brain.” He recommends making sure you limit your screen exposure at least an hour before bedtime by turning off your TV and phone, and prioritising at least eight hours of good sleep.

Inflammation

Inflammation is another key risk factor linked to Alzheimer’s, and Robert emphasises that the process can begin as early as 30 years before any visible signs of dementia appear. He explains, “Inflammation is caused by a variety of things - stress, bad diet, sedentary lifestyle. So the best way to reduce your inflammation is to avoid ultra-processed food, spend time with people you love and spend time outside in nature.”

