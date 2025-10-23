Hyderabad cardiologist explains what poor sleep and high stress do to your heart

Heart diseases are no longer a problem restricted to middle age only. Lately, young people are also developing serious heart issues. The only way forward is identifying the modifiable factors contributing to the risks and taking proactive measures to protect heart health. Sleep and stress negatively impact heart health. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Johann Christopher, consultant- interventional cardiology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, told HT Lifestyle that as early as people in their twenties and thirties are facing sudden heart attacks. Most alarmingly, often without any usual warning signs as well. “Ongoing stress and poor sleep are two hidden pressures that put the heart under strain long before anything obvious shows up,” Dr Christopher narrowed down on the two root causes.

High stress

Young adults may be caught up in the hustle, but there's always a limit, beyond which stress starts to weigh heavily on their physical health. Stress rarely stays just mental.

“When stress builds up over time, hormones like cortisol and adrenaline stay elevated," the cardiologist said. “This forces the heart to work harder, narrows the blood vessels, and can slowly irritate the arteries.”

Dr Christopher explained that these changes don't happen overnight. "Over time, the heart and vessels grow more vulnerable to sudden blockages.”



Poor sleep

Sleep is a very important aspect in keeping the heart healthy. “Not getting enough sleep adds to the problem,” Dr Christopher noted. “A few nights of restless or short sleep can make it harder for the body to repair blood vessels, regulate blood pressure, and maintain a steady heartbeat.”

He added that poor sleep, when combined with stress, can have dangerous effects. “Together, stress and sleep loss raise the chance of a heart attack,” he added.

Dr Christopher also elaborated that young adults often face risks due to long work hours, academic pressure, or late-night habits, which trigger stress and sleep problems. “A lot of people brush off symptoms like unusual tiredness, a tight feeling in the chest, or a fast heartbeat, thinking it’s just everyday fatigue. In reality, these can be signs that the heart is under stress," he warned, highlighting how ignoring these early signals can lead to serious heart problems.

Preventive measure

Taking care of your heart means following healthy lifestyle habits. The cardiologist said, "Sticking to a regular sleep routine, taking short moments to rest, staying active, and keeping your daily workload manageable can all make a difference. Even simple routines, like a short evening walk or winding down before bed, give the heart a chance to recover."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.