Rise of 'micro-cations': Hosteller CEO explains why young Indians are choosing 2–3 day getaways over long vacations
Weekend getaways are replacing long holidays for many young Indians. Hosteller CEO Pranav Dangi explains why micro-cations are becoming the new travel trend.
Weekend getaways have become the new vacation for many young Indians. Instead of waiting for a long annual holiday, travellers are increasingly choosing shorter, more frequent escapes that fit around busy work schedules and limited leave. According to Pranav Dangi, Founder & CEO of The Hosteller, this shift reflects a fundamental change in how people think about travel.
Sharing his thoughts with HT Lifestyle, Pranav said, "Ask a 26-year-old in Bengaluru about her travel plans and you probably won't hear about a ten-day itinerary. You'll hear about a Friday evening flight, two nights somewhere green, and a Monday morning back at the desk." (Also read: 'Feels more like a five-star hotel': Travel vlogger shares tour of Air India's First Class private suites at New Delhi )
Why weekend micro-cations are replacing long vacations
He explained that these short breaks, often referred to as micro-cations, have become the preferred way to travel. "Short trips, taken often. The travel industry calls them micro-cations. Everyone else just calls it going somewhere for the weekend," he said.
According to Pranav, the reasons behind the trend are practical. “Annual leave is scarce and most of it gets spent on weddings and family obligations. Coordinating a long trip means aligning five friends who no longer live in the same city, which usually means the trip never happens. A three-day break needs one person to say yes and a Thursday night decision.”
He also pointed to affordability as a key factor. "Cost plays into it as well. A week in Southeast Asia runs to what five or six domestic weekends cost, and the weekends spread the pleasure across the whole year instead of concentrating it into one exhausting fortnight. Better roads and cheaper flights have widened the map, too. Rishikesh, Coorg, Udaipur, Kasol and Alibaug are all within striking distance of a metro now."
How hospitality industry is adapting to the micro-cation trend
Pranav noted that the hospitality industry has adapted to this new style of travel. "Accommodation changed to match. Hostel chains built the model around exactly this traveller: book late, stay two nights, pay under a thousand rupees, meet people without planning to. The Hosteller now runs properties across more than fifty destinations, most of them clustered in weekend-range hill and beach towns, which tells you where demand actually sits. A private room for a couple, a dorm bed for a solo traveller, a common area where nobody has to explain why they came alone."
Summing up the broader shift, he said, "There's a quieter shift underneath all of this. The long vacation was something you saved up for. The micro-cation assumes you'll go again next month. Travel stopped being an event and became a habit."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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