Rise of 'micro-cations': Hosteller CEO explains why young Indians are choosing 2–3 day getaways over long vacations

Weekend getaways have become the new vacation for many young Indians. Instead of waiting for a long annual holiday, travellers are increasingly choosing shorter, more frequent escapes that fit around busy work schedules and limited leave. According to Pranav Dangi, Founder & CEO of The Hosteller, this shift reflects a fundamental change in how people think about travel.

Sharing his thoughts with HT Lifestyle, Pranav said, "Ask a 26-year-old in Bengaluru about her travel plans and you probably won't hear about a ten-day itinerary. You'll hear about a Friday evening flight, two nights somewhere green, and a Monday morning back at the desk." (Also read: 'Feels more like a five-star hotel': Travel vlogger shares tour of Air India's First Class private suites at New Delhi )

Why weekend micro-cations are replacing long vacations He explained that these short breaks, often referred to as micro-cations, have become the preferred way to travel. "Short trips, taken often. The travel industry calls them micro-cations. Everyone else just calls it going somewhere for the weekend," he said.

According to Pranav, the reasons behind the trend are practical. “Annual leave is scarce and most of it gets spent on weddings and family obligations. Coordinating a long trip means aligning five friends who no longer live in the same city, which usually means the trip never happens. A three-day break needs one person to say yes and a Thursday night decision.”