'Feels more like a five-star hotel': Travel vlogger shares tour of Air India's First Class private suites at New Delhi
Travel creator shared a glimpse of Air India's exclusive First Class private suites at Delhi Airport, calling the luxury lounge experience one of Asia's best.
Airport lounges have evolved far beyond comfortable seating and complimentary snacks. Today, some of the world's most exclusive lounges offer private suites, gourmet dining, spa-like amenities and personalised service that rival luxury hotels. Air India's Maharaja Lounge at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is one such destination, offering an ultra-premium experience reserved for First Class passengers. (Also read: US travel vlogger Carla Vianna reveals why she'd choose an ‘Indian ashram’ over a five-star wellness retreat any day )
Travel creator Antoine, known as Lounge Guru on Instagram, recently shared a glimpse of the airline's exclusive private suites, describing them as ‘one of the finest First Class ground experiences in Asia’.
Inside Air India’s First Class private suites at the Maharaja Lounge
In a July 14 video on Instagram, Antoine wrote, “Flying Air India First Class from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, gave me access to one of the lounge’s best-kept secrets, the private suites inside the Maharaja Lounge.”
He went on to describe the premium experience, saying, “After enjoying the lounge’s fine dining, luxury shower, and premium facilities, I was escorted to my own private suite. Complete with a comfortable bed, work desk, fully stocked mini fridge, fast WiFi, and attentive butler-style service, it feels more like a five-star hotel room than an airport lounge.”
According to Antoine, the luxury experience extended beyond the private suite. “Before boarding, I also experienced the lounge’s signature 1868 Tata Tea ritual, where premium teas are freshly prepared and timed with an elegant hourglass,” he added.
Concluding his review, the travel creator praised the overall offering, writing, “For me, this is one of the finest First Class ground experiences in Asia. If you’re flying Air India First Class through New Delhi, don’t miss it.”
Who can access the suites and how much does it cost
Access to Air India’s exclusive First Class private suites at the Maharaja Lounge is reserved for eligible passengers travelling in Air India First Class on select international routes. The private suites are not available for separate booking or paid access and are included as part of the First Class ground experience, subject to availability.
On long-haul international routes, Air India follows dynamic pricing, so First Class fares vary based on the route, travel dates and demand. Tickets typically start at around ₹3 lakh and can go significantly higher. Travellers can book First Class tickets through Air India’s official website, mobile app or authorised travel agents. According to Air India, the flagship Maharaja Lounge features an exclusive First Class section with sleep suites, premium dining, shower facilities and personalised services designed for First Class guests.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.