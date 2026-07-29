'Feels more like a five-star hotel': Travel vlogger shares tour of Air India's First Class private suites at New Delhi

He went on to describe the premium experience, saying, “After enjoying the lounge’s fine dining, luxury shower, and premium facilities, I was escorted to my own private suite. Complete with a comfortable bed, work desk, fully stocked mini fridge, fast WiFi, and attentive butler-style service, it feels more like a five-star hotel room than an airport lounge.”

In a July 14 video on Instagram, Antoine wrote, “Flying Air India First Class from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, gave me access to one of the lounge’s best-kept secrets, the private suites inside the Maharaja Lounge.”

Travel creator Antoine, known as Lounge Guru on Instagram, recently shared a glimpse of the airline's exclusive private suites, describing them as ‘one of the finest First Class ground experiences in Asia’.

Airport lounges have evolved far beyond comfortable seating and complimentary snacks. Today, some of the world's most exclusive lounges offer private suites, gourmet dining, spa-like amenities and personalised service that rival luxury hotels. Air India 's Maharaja Lounge at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is one such destination, offering an ultra-premium experience reserved for First Class passengers. (Also read: US travel vlogger Carla Vianna reveals why she'd choose an ‘Indian ashram’ over a five-star wellness retreat any day )

According to Antoine, the luxury experience extended beyond the private suite. “Before boarding, I also experienced the lounge’s signature 1868 Tata Tea ritual, where premium teas are freshly prepared and timed with an elegant hourglass,” he added.

Concluding his review, the travel creator praised the overall offering, writing, “For me, this is one of the finest First Class ground experiences in Asia. If you’re flying Air India First Class through New Delhi, don’t miss it.”

Who can access the suites and how much does it cost Access to Air India’s exclusive First Class private suites at the Maharaja Lounge is reserved for eligible passengers travelling in Air India First Class on select international routes. The private suites are not available for separate booking or paid access and are included as part of the First Class ground experience, subject to availability.

On long-haul international routes, Air India follows dynamic pricing, so First Class fares vary based on the route, travel dates and demand. Tickets typically start at around ₹3 lakh and can go significantly higher. Travellers can book First Class tickets through Air India’s official website, mobile app or authorised travel agents. According to Air India, the flagship Maharaja Lounge features an exclusive First Class section with sleep suites, premium dining, shower facilities and personalised services designed for First Class guests.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.