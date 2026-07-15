US travel vlogger Carla Vianna reveals why she'd choose an ‘Indian ashram’ over a five-star wellness retreat any day
After spending a week at a Kerala ashram, US travel vlogger Carla Vianna says she'd choose the spiritual retreat over a five-star wellness getaway.
Luxury wellness retreats promise relaxation, but some travellers are discovering that true transformation lies elsewhere. Across India, ashrams have long offered a way of life centred on yoga, meditation, mindfulness and selfless service rather than indulgence. Travel vlogger Carla Vianna experienced this firsthand after spending a week at a Sivananda Ashram in Kerala. In an Instagram post, she shared why she would choose the experience over a five-star wellness retreat any day. (Also read: Irish travel vlogger reveals things about India that left her surprised: ‘What is a baba? Why are cows on highways?’ )
Why Carla Vianna chose an Indian ashram over a luxury retreat
Travel vlogger Carla Vianna recently documented her week-long stay at the Sivananda Ashram in Kerala, saying the experience was far more enriching than a conventional wellness holiday.
Reflecting on her stay, she said, “I just spent a week in an ashram in India, and I'd choose it over a five-star wellness retreat any day.”
Explaining the difference, Carla added, “An ashram isn't a hotel. It's a place rooted in yoga philosophy, where your days are built around spiritual practice.”
According to her, each day began with an early morning meditation, “setting the tone for everything that follows.”
What life is like inside a Kerala ashram
Describing the daily routine, Carla said, “You have two yoga practices a day, and meals are simple vegetarian and eaten together in silence.”
She also highlighted the holistic offerings available at the ashram. “There's even an on-site Ayurvedic clinic where you can book traditional treatments and massages, plus workshops throughout the day, from meditation and mantra singing to posture clinics,” she shared.
One aspect that stood out to her was seva, or selfless service. “Each guest also contributes through seva, or selfless service, to help the ashram run smoothly,” Carla said.
The day concluded much like it began. “Evenings end the same way they begin, together in meditation and song,” she noted.
Summing up the experience, Carla said, “With minimal distractions, the atmosphere here allows you to go deeper into your practice. The goal is to leave a different person than when you arrived.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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