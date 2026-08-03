‘Stop storing eggs like this’: Food safety officer reveals right way to store them; common mistakes that spoil eggs
Food safety expert advises against storing eggs in the fridge door due to temperature fluctuations. Instead, she recommends keeping them in a closed container.
Eggs are among the richest sources of protein, and many people include them in their daily diets to meet their nutritional needs. It is also a popular breakfast choice in many homes. So, conclusively, many households store eggs. But are they doing so the right way?
Also Read | Nutritionist shares 3 things she has on an empty stomach every morning: Fat first to 250 ml of water
'Stop storing eggs like this…'
On April 5, Ahana Nazar Hafis, a Qatar-based food safety officer, shared the right way to store eggs in an Instagram post. According to the food safety professional, one should know certain essential techniques for maintaining egg quality and safety at home. She warned that the common practises many of us follow for storing eggs are, in fact, spoiling them and making us sick. Here's the right way to store them and why:
Sharing the Instagram post, the food safety officer issued a warning, “Stop storing eggs like this. Most people don’t realise this simple mistake can affect food safety.” Here's the guideline she suggested people follow when storing eggs:
- Store in a closed container
- Keep inside the fridge (not door)
- Place pointed side down
The right way to store eggs
According to her, these are some of the common mistakes she sees everywhere. Explaining why you shouldn't be storing eggs in the open or on the fridge door, she stated, “Eggshells are porous. They can absorb orders, causing cross-contamination. And don't store eggs on the fridge door. The temperature keeps changing every time you open it.”
Therefore, she suggests, “Here is the right way: Store eggs in a closed container. Keep them inside the fridge, not on the door. And place them pointed side down.” This helps optimise the freshness of eggs. Moreover, by following these simple storage adjustments, one can effectively prevent cross-contamination and extend the shelf life of eggs. These practical tips aim to correct frequent mistakes made by the general public during food preparation.
About the expert
Ahana Nazar is a food technologist and a food safety and hygiene trainer based in Qatar. She also works as a food safety auditor in Qatar. Ahana is HACCP level 3 and 4 certified. She completed her MSc in Food Technology and Quality Assurance at Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala. She is also a food content creator.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.