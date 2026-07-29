Smelling something no one else can? Find out how 23-year-old woman’s ‘rotten egg smell’ led to a brain tumour diagnosis

A young woman's recurring complaint of 'smelling rotten eggs', initially dismissed by those around her as psychological, was actually the first sign of a hidden brain tumour, a Hyderabad neurologist revealed. In a case study, Dr Kumar explained how a 23-year-old woman’s complaints of smelling rotten eggs were misinterpreted as psychological. Diagnosis revealed a brain tumour. (Freepik)

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, shared a case study on X on July 28 to raise public awareness of subtle neurological symptoms. Also read | When a headache is more than ‘just stress’: Neurologists share brain tumour symptoms that often go unnoticed for months

According to Dr Kumar, the 23-year-old patient had been experiencing brief, recurrent episodes of foul odour for six months. "I know nobody believes me," the patient told Dr Kumar during her consultation. She reportedly added, "But I can smell rotten eggs. It comes suddenly, lasts for about a minute, and then disappears."

Her family initially suspected environmental factors or a psychological issue, especially since the young woman had a personal dislike for eggs. "She keeps saying this every week," her father told the doctor, adding, "Nobody else can smell anything."

From dismissed complaint to seizure After a psychological evaluation ruled out anxiety, depression, or any psychiatric illness, the mystery remained unsolved until a major neurological event occurred. One morning, following a sudden episode of the smell, the patient became unresponsive for about five minutes, staring blankly and losing awareness of her surroundings before waking up confused.

The family rushed her to the neurology clinic, where Dr Kumar recognised the symptom as phantosmia — an olfactory hallucination generated inside the brain rather than the environment.

"The rotten egg smell was unlikely to be coming from the environment. It was being generated inside her brain," Dr Kumar explained, noting that the patient was experiencing olfactory hallucinations, or phantosmia. "Unlike visual or auditory hallucinations associated with psychiatric disorders, olfactory hallucinations often have an organic neurological cause. One important cause is temporal lobe epilepsy," he added. Also read | Doctor shares 'weirdest symptom of perimenopause' that many women often ignore: 'Ever smelled smoke or chemicals?'