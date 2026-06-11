Why are more young adults being diagnosed with brain tumour? Neurologist separates facts from myths

Brain tumour is probably one of the most serious diagnoses that one can receive, and according to Dr Ravindra Srivastava, senior consultant in neurosciences at ShardaCare-Healthcity, it is no longer a condition that predominantly affects the elderly. Brain tumour is often being diagnosed in young adults at present. (Pexel)

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The rise in brain tumour cases in young adults is a cause for serious concern and calls for more awareness. It becomes important for individuals to be aware of the facts surrounding the disease so that it can be detected and treated early.

Dr Srivastava shared with HT Lifestyle the reason why more young adults are being diagnosed with brain tumours, which factors actually increase the risk of the disorder, and what symptoms to look out for.

The real reason for more brain tumour detection According to Dr Srivastava, the advancement of technology is the most prominent reason for more brain tumours being diagnosed in young adults.

“Technological advances are enabling more imaging to be performed that was once overlooked,” he stated. “The increase in diagnosis rates is in no small part due to the fact that there has not been a significant increase in the number of tumours; it is because detection has increased.”

“Today, advanced MRI and CT scanning equipment are more readily available than ever before. Tumours which were not diagnosed 10 years ago are now being diagnosed earlier, sometimes at an unexpected time when scanned for other issues. This is great news, as early detection virtually guarantees treatment benefits,” he added.