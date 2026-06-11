Do you know how waistline can indicate liver health? Doctor explains link between belly fat and fatty liver

Belly fat is often considered to be a cosmetic issue. A tighter waistband or a growing midsection is often seen as little more than an unwelcome change in appearance. A larger waistline can indicate a higher risk of fatty liver disease, shares Dr Upadhyay. (Pexel)

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However, according to Dr Rajesh Upadhyay, principal director and head of gastroenterology and hepatology at Yashoda Medicity, that is not the case.

On the occasion of Global Fatty Liver Day, Dr Upadhyay shared with HT Lifestyle that research suggests that people who carry more fat around the abdomen are significantly more likely to develop fatty liver disease.

“This condition occurs when excess fat accumulates inside the liver itself, gradually affecting how efficiently the organ functions over time,” he stated. “While abdominal obesity and fatty liver disease may seem unrelated at first glance, they are closely connected.”

The risk from visceral fat According to Dr Upadhyay, the type of fat that raises the risk is visceral fat. Unlike subcutaneous fat, visceral fat does not sit just beneath the skin. Instead, it stays hidden deep inside the abdomen, surrounding organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines.

“This type of fat is surprisingly active and does much more than simply take up space,” noted the doctor. “It continuously releases fatty acids into the bloodstream, forcing the body to process and manage them day after day. Over time, that extra burden can start affecting how the body's metabolic systems function.”

Since the liver is the organ that processes those fats and helps clear substances from the blood, it is the one that is forced to do much of the heavy-lifting. Over time, this can overwhelm the liver and allow fat to build up around liver cells. That is when fatty liver disease can begin to develop.

“In its early stages, the condition usually causes no symptoms at all. A person may feel perfectly healthy while fat continues to build up in the liver. This silent progression is one reason fatty liver disease has become such a major health concern,” noted Dr Upadhyay.