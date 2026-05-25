Gastroenterologist shares 5 food groups that can protect the liver against fatty liver disease: Berries, matcha and more

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who focuses on digestive, liver, pancreas, and nutrition health, is highlighting key foods and nutrients that may help protect the liver against fatty liver disease. In an Instagram video shared on May 23, he breaks down five food groups that can support liver health and help reduce fat buildup over time.

Fatty liver disease is becoming increasingly common, yet many people may not realise they have it because it often develops quietly without obvious symptoms. Over time, excess fat can build up in the liver and begin affecting how it functions. The encouraging part, however, is that diet can play a major role in this process. What you eat can influence liver fat buildup, and the right food choices may help protect the liver and, in some cases, even help reverse early fatty liver disease.

Food can protect against fatty liver Dr Salhab points out that fatty liver disease is largely driven by inflammation, insulin resistance, and oxidative stress – and your food choices can directly influence all three. He explains that eating foods rich in nutrients such as antioxidants, polyphenols, healthy fats, fibre, and vitamin C may help support liver function and reduce fat buildup in the liver. These nutrient-dense foods can also improve overall metabolic health, which plays an important role in keeping the liver healthier over time.

The gastroenterologist notes, “Fatty liver disease is strongly linked to inflammation, insulin resistance, and oxidative stress – and your food choices can directly affect all three. Foods rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamin C, fibre, and polyphenols may help support liver health and reduce fat buildup in the liver. Chia seeds and flax seeds provide fibre and omega-3 fatty acids that help support the gut-liver axis, while high polyphenol foods and vitamin C rich foods help combat oxidative stress associated with fatty liver. A diet focused on antioxidant-rich foods, healthy fats, fibre, and whole foods may help improve metabolic health and support a healthier liver over time.”

Foods that fight fatty liver Healthy fats: Foods rich in healthy fats may help protect the liver over time. Good options include extra virgin olive oil, nuts, and avocados, which provide nourishing fats that support metabolic health and may help reduce liver fat buildup.

Omega-3s: Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids – such as salmon, chia seeds, flax seeds, and walnuts – can help reduce inflammation in the body and may support overall liver health.

Vitamin C: Foods rich in vitamin C, especially fruits such as kiwi, oranges, and grapefruit, are packed with powerful antioxidants that may help protect the liver by reducing oxidative stress and supporting overall liver function.

Liver protective drinks: Beverages such as black coffee, green tea, and matcha – a concentrated form of green tea – are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that may help protect the liver and support overall liver health.

Antioxidants: Foods rich in antioxidants – such as berries including blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries, along with pomegranate and dates – may help reduce oxidative stress and support liver health, which can play a role in lowering the risk of fatty liver disease. Dr Salhab also recommends pairing dates with walnuts for a nutrient-dense snack that gives a double boost of liver-supportive benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.