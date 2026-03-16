Try these 7 vitamin C-infused creams and moisturisers for improved skin texture and a healthy summer glow

Our skin goes through a lot every single day. From sun exposure and pollution to experiencing stress and going through late nights, all our lifestyle habits show up on our face as dullness, uneven tone, and tired-looking skin. That’s where creams infused with Vitamin C step in like our daily dose of brightness. Packed with powerful antioxidants, these creams don’t just hydrate your skin; they help revive its natural glow, fade dark spots, and protect it from everyday damage. Vitamin C infused creams for brighter looking skin (Adobe Stock) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less This is the reason investing in a cream or moisturiser infused with vitamin C becomes crucial, especially during the sweltering summer heat. Benefits of Vitamin C in skincare Brightens skin tone and enhances natural glow

Reduces dark spots and pigmentation

Boosts collagen production for firmer skin

Protects skin from environmental damage such as pollution and UV exposure

Improves skin texture and overall complexion Top vitamin C-infused creams and moisturisers

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Dr Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil‑Free Moisturiser is best for hydrating your skin while keeping it fresh and lightweight. It contains ceramides along with vitamin C to support healthy, radiant, brighter-looking skin. This moisturiser has an oil-free gel-cream texture that absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy film, making it suitable for oily and combination skin types. Regular use of this cream helps reinforce the skin barrier, reduce dullness, and maintain balanced hydration throughout the day. Fragrance-free and non-sticky, it works well under sunscreen or makeup for everyday skincare routines.

Reasons to buy Helps repair and strengthen the damaged skin barrier Lightweight, oil-free, suitable for oily skin Promotes brighter and healthier-looking skin Reason to avoid Mild stinging is expected for sensitive skin Not suitable for dry skin

Customer Feedback: Customers appreciate its lightweight, gel-like texture and glow effect. However, it is not suitable for people with extremely dry skin.

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Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer is a refreshing gel moisturiser that deeply hydrates the skin while giving it a healthy glow. This cream is enriched with vitamin C and papaya extracts that help brighten dull skin and improve skin radiance over time. Its lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly and feels comfortable on the skin, especially in hot and humid weather. This cream makes a great everyday moisturiser for people with normal to oily skin.

Reasons to buy Hydrating gel texture Lightweight and fast absorbing Suitable for oily or combination skin Reason to avoid Fragrance may not suit sensitive users Might not suit very dry skin

Customer Feedback: This cream is highly rated for lightweight hydration. In fact, many users like the fresh glow it offers. However, it might feel slightly dry for people with dehydrated skin types.





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Himalaya Brightening Vitamin C Orange Serum Cream combines the benefits of a serum and a cream in one product. Made with Vitamin C derived from orange extracts, this cream helps brighten the skin and reduce dullness caused by pollution and daily environmental stress. Its lightweight formula hydrates the skin while supporting a more even skin tone and smoother texture. Its antioxidant properties also help protect the skin from free radical damage. This cream gets absorbed quickly and leaves the skin soft without feeling greasy, making it suitable for normal to combination skin types.

Reasons to buy Serum-infused brightening cream Light daily moisturiser Reason to avoid A mild fragrance might not be suitable Brightening results may take time

Customer Feedback: Customers like its gentle formula and pleasant citrus scent. Many mention soft skin after regular use. However, some expected faster brightening results.





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Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Serum UV Cream is a convenient all-in-one product that works as a serum, moisturiser, and sun protection cream. Powered by vitamin C and lemon extracts, it helps reduce dullness and the appearance of dark spots while brightening the skin. Its lightweight formula spreads easily and provides UV protection to help prevent pigmentation. With regular use, it can help improve overall skin clarity and radiance.

Reasons to buy Budget friendly Infused with brightening ingredients Multi-benefit formula (serum + cream + UV protection) Reason to avoid Contains fragrance Not a substitute for high SPF sunscreen

Customer Feedback: Customers report a visible glow after a few weeks and love its lightweight feel. However, it might feel mildly sticky in humid weather.





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Lakme Vit C Brilliance Day Cream is designed to bring life back to dull and tired-looking skin. Infused with Vitamin C, this cream helps brighten your complexion while keeping the skin hydrated throughout the day. This cream has a smooth texture that blends easily into the skin and works well under makeup. With consistent use, it can help improve skin tone, softness, and natural radiance. It’s a good option for daily wear, especially for people with busy lifestyles who want simple yet effective skincare.

Reasons to buy Enhances natural glow Works well under makeup Trusted cosmetic brand Reason to avoid May not suit acne-prone skin Limited sun protection

Customer Feedback: Customers like the soft finish and glow this moisturiser gives. It is a perfect fit for daily wear. However, some feel the hydration is moderate.





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Pilgrim 5% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ offers strong sun protection while also providing the brightening benefits of Vitamin C. This hybrid formula works both as a sunscreen and a skincare product, while reducing dullness and uneven tone. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly and does not leave a heavy or sticky feeling. With regular use, it helps maintain healthy, radiant skin while protecting it from sun damage and pigmentation.

Reasons to buy Lightweight serum-like feel Vitamin C brightening benefits High SPF protection Reason to avoid May not be suitable for sensitive skin Slight shine on oily skin

Customer Feedback: This cream is highly appreciated for its strong sun protection. Many users love its serum-style lightweight texture and glow. However, it might not suit people with sensitive skin.

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PHD Vitamin C Brightening Moisturiser is a nourishing moisturiser designed to hydrate and brighten the skin at the same time. Enriched with antioxidant Vitamin C, it helps reduce dullness and improve overall skin brightness. The lightweight formula absorbs easily and leaves the skin feeling soft and comfortable without heaviness. With regular use, it can help protect the skin from environmental stress like pollution. It’s a simple and effective addition to a daily skincare routine for maintaining healthy, glowing skin.

Reasons to buy Hydrating daily moisturiser Vitamin C antioxidant support Simple routine friendly Reason to avoid Brightening results vary by user Slightly pricey

Customer Feedback: Customers like the hydration and smooth texture this cream offers, and some say it improves skin softness. However, some find it slightly pricey compared to other vitamin C creams.



Comparison Table

Product Finish Benefits Dr Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil - Free Moisturizer Lightweight, brightens skin Best for oily skin, brightens and hydrates skin Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturiser Fresh gel finish Hydration, glow boost, lightweight feel Himalaya Brightening Vitamin C Orange Serum Cream Soft cream finish Brightening, mild hydration Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Serum UV Cream Smooth semi-matte Brightening, dark spot care, light UV protection Lakme Vit C Brilliance Day Cream Soft radiant finish Glow enhancement, daily moisturization Pilgrim 5% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ Serum-like finish Brightening + high SPF protection PHD Vitamin C Brightening Moisturiser Lightweight cream Hydration and dullness reduction

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FAQ – Vitamin C in Skincare What does vitamin C do for skin? Vitamin C helps brighten skin, reduce dullness, support collagen production, and protect against environmental damage. Can vitamin C remove dark spots? Regular use may help fade hyperpigmentation and dark spots by reducing melanin production. Is vitamin C safe for daily use? Yes, most Vitamin C skincare products are safe for daily use, especially in moisturisers and serums. Should vitamin C be used in the morning or at night? Morning use is popular because it provides antioxidant protection during the day, especially when paired with sunscreen. Can vitamin C cause irritation? Some people with sensitive skin may experience mild irritation, especially with higher concentrations.