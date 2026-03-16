Try these 7 vitamin C-infused creams and moisturisers for improved skin texture and a healthy summer glow
From fading dark spots to making your skin tone even, vitamin C has multiple skincare benefits. These 7 vitamin C-infused creams and moisturisers can lend your skin a healthy summer glow.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil - Free Moisturizer| Lightweight Moisturizer To Hydrate & Brighten Skin | With Vitamin C, Ceramide & Ashwagandha | For Women & Men | 100GView Details
₹419
Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Vitamin C & Papaya - 100 g|24-Hour Intense Hydration|Weightless Water-Like Gel Texture|Non Sticky & Quick Absorbing for Glowing SkinView Details
₹269
Himalaya Brightening Vitamin C Orange Serum Cream 50gmView Details
₹211
Garnier Skin Naturals Bright Complete Vitamin C Serum UV Cream, Vitamin C Day Cream for Sun Protection and Skin Brightening - Suitable For all Skin Types, 45gView Details
₹242
Lakme Vit C Brilliance - Day Cream 50gmView Details
₹330
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Our skin goes through a lot every single day. From sun exposure and pollution to experiencing stress and going through late nights, all our lifestyle habits show up on our face as dullness, uneven tone, and tired-looking skin. That’s where creams infused with Vitamin C step in like our daily dose of brightness. Packed with powerful antioxidants, these creams don’t just hydrate your skin; they help revive its natural glow, fade dark spots, and protect it from everyday damage.
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read moreRead less
This is the reason investing in a cream or moisturiser infused with vitamin C becomes crucial, especially during the sweltering summer heat.
Benefits of Vitamin C in skincare
- Brightens skin tone and enhances natural glow
- Reduces dark spots and pigmentation
- Boosts collagen production for firmer skin
- Protects skin from environmental damage such as pollution and UV exposure
- Improves skin texture and overall complexion
Top vitamin C-infused creams and moisturisers
Dr Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil‑Free Moisturiser is best for hydrating your skin while keeping it fresh and lightweight. It contains ceramides along with vitamin C to support healthy, radiant, brighter-looking skin. This moisturiser has an oil-free gel-cream texture that absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy film, making it suitable for oily and combination skin types. Regular use of this cream helps reinforce the skin barrier, reduce dullness, and maintain balanced hydration throughout the day. Fragrance-free and non-sticky, it works well under sunscreen or makeup for everyday skincare routines.
Reasons to buy
Helps repair and strengthen the damaged skin barrier
Lightweight, oil-free, suitable for oily skin
Promotes brighter and healthier-looking skin
Reason to avoid
Mild stinging is expected for sensitive skin
Not suitable for dry skin
Customer Feedback: Customers appreciate its lightweight, gel-like texture and glow effect. However, it is not suitable for people with extremely dry skin.
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Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer is a refreshing gel moisturiser that deeply hydrates the skin while giving it a healthy glow. This cream is enriched with vitamin C and papaya extracts that help brighten dull skin and improve skin radiance over time. Its lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly and feels comfortable on the skin, especially in hot and humid weather. This cream makes a great everyday moisturiser for people with normal to oily skin.
Reasons to buy
Hydrating gel texture
Lightweight and fast absorbing
Suitable for oily or combination skin
Reason to avoid
Fragrance may not suit sensitive users
Might not suit very dry skin
Customer Feedback: This cream is highly rated for lightweight hydration. In fact, many users like the fresh glow it offers. However, it might feel slightly dry for people with dehydrated skin types.
Himalaya Brightening Vitamin C Orange Serum Cream combines the benefits of a serum and a cream in one product. Made with Vitamin C derived from orange extracts, this cream helps brighten the skin and reduce dullness caused by pollution and daily environmental stress. Its lightweight formula hydrates the skin while supporting a more even skin tone and smoother texture. Its antioxidant properties also help protect the skin from free radical damage. This cream gets absorbed quickly and leaves the skin soft without feeling greasy, making it suitable for normal to combination skin types.
Reasons to buy
Serum-infused brightening cream
Light daily moisturiser
Reason to avoid
A mild fragrance might not be suitable
Brightening results may take time
Customer Feedback: Customers like its gentle formula and pleasant citrus scent. Many mention soft skin after regular use. However, some expected faster brightening results.
Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Serum UV Cream is a convenient all-in-one product that works as a serum, moisturiser, and sun protection cream. Powered by vitamin C and lemon extracts, it helps reduce dullness and the appearance of dark spots while brightening the skin. Its lightweight formula spreads easily and provides UV protection to help prevent pigmentation. With regular use, it can help improve overall skin clarity and radiance.
Reasons to buy
Budget friendly
Infused with brightening ingredients
Multi-benefit formula (serum + cream + UV protection)
Reason to avoid
Contains fragrance
Not a substitute for high SPF sunscreen
Customer Feedback: Customers report a visible glow after a few weeks and love its lightweight feel. However, it might feel mildly sticky in humid weather.
Lakme Vit C Brilliance Day Cream is designed to bring life back to dull and tired-looking skin. Infused with Vitamin C, this cream helps brighten your complexion while keeping the skin hydrated throughout the day. This cream has a smooth texture that blends easily into the skin and works well under makeup. With consistent use, it can help improve skin tone, softness, and natural radiance. It’s a good option for daily wear, especially for people with busy lifestyles who want simple yet effective skincare.
Reasons to buy
Enhances natural glow
Works well under makeup
Trusted cosmetic brand
Reason to avoid
May not suit acne-prone skin
Limited sun protection
Customer Feedback: Customers like the soft finish and glow this moisturiser gives. It is a perfect fit for daily wear. However, some feel the hydration is moderate.
Pilgrim 5% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ offers strong sun protection while also providing the brightening benefits of Vitamin C. This hybrid formula works both as a sunscreen and a skincare product, while reducing dullness and uneven tone. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly and does not leave a heavy or sticky feeling. With regular use, it helps maintain healthy, radiant skin while protecting it from sun damage and pigmentation.
Reasons to buy
Lightweight serum-like feel
Vitamin C brightening benefits
High SPF protection
Reason to avoid
May not be suitable for sensitive skin
Slight shine on oily skin
Customer Feedback: This cream is highly appreciated for its strong sun protection. Many users love its serum-style lightweight texture and glow. However, it might not suit people with sensitive skin.
PHD Vitamin C Brightening Moisturiser is a nourishing moisturiser designed to hydrate and brighten the skin at the same time. Enriched with antioxidant Vitamin C, it helps reduce dullness and improve overall skin brightness. The lightweight formula absorbs easily and leaves the skin feeling soft and comfortable without heaviness. With regular use, it can help protect the skin from environmental stress like pollution. It’s a simple and effective addition to a daily skincare routine for maintaining healthy, glowing skin.
Reasons to buy
Hydrating daily moisturiser
Vitamin C antioxidant support
Simple routine friendly
Reason to avoid
Brightening results vary by user
Slightly pricey
Customer Feedback: Customers like the hydration and smooth texture this cream offers, and some say it improves skin softness. However, some find it slightly pricey compared to other vitamin C creams.
Comparison Table
|Product
|Finish
|Benefits
|Dr Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil - Free Moisturizer
|Lightweight, brightens skin
|Best for oily skin, brightens and hydrates skin
|Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturiser
|Fresh gel finish
|Hydration, glow boost, lightweight feel
|Himalaya Brightening Vitamin C Orange Serum Cream
|Soft cream finish
|Brightening, mild hydration
|Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Serum UV Cream
|Smooth semi-matte
|Brightening, dark spot care, light UV protection
|Lakme Vit C Brilliance Day Cream
|Soft radiant finish
|Glow enhancement, daily moisturization
|Pilgrim 5% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++
|Serum-like finish
|Brightening + high SPF protection
|PHD Vitamin C Brightening Moisturiser
|Lightweight cream
|Hydration and dullness reduction
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Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa(MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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