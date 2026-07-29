Ordering food often? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares 4 tips to make healthier choices while getting takeaway

Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has over 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, has shared four practical tips for anyone who regularly relies on food delivery for their daily meals. In an Instagram video shared on July 28, the fitness coach explains how making a few smarter ordering choices can help you eat healthier, stay on track with your fitness goal s and enjoy the convenience of takeaway without compromising your nutrition.

Long day at work, an empty fridge and zero energy to cook – it's no surprise that food delivery apps have become a daily lifeline for so many. But what begins as a quick search for dinner can quickly spiral into an endless scroll of cheesy pizzas, creamy pastas and indulgent desserts, leaving you wondering if there's anything healthy worth ordering at all. If takeaway has become your go-to meal solution, you don't have to choose between convenience and your fitness goals.

Don’t order food when you’re already hungry According to Raj, hunger can cloud your judgement and lead to poorer food choices. When you're scrolling through food delivery apps on an empty stomach, you're more likely to be swayed by whatever looks the most tempting rather than considering its nutritional value.

He explains, “Number one, never order food when you are hungry because when you're hungry, you make mistakes. You get tempted. You order the things that you're not supposed to eat. You over-order. You know this. So, make sure you order well before you get hungry.”

Order extra servings of healthy food Raj recommends ordering extra whenever you're choosing a healthy meal. If you rely on food delivery for most of your daily meals, consider adding an extra portion of protein-rich foods or other nutritious options to your order. That way, when hunger strikes later, you'll have a healthier meal or snack ready to eat instead of reaching for junk.

The fitness coach advises, “Number two, when you order the good stuff, the healthy stuff, order more than you need. You are going to order chicken tikka or paneer tikka, and you think you're going to order one? Order two. The second one, put it in the fridge. And trust me, you will need it later. You will use it later. There will be a time when you are really hungry, and you're looking for something, and when you find the healthy stuff in the refrigerator, chances are higher that you would eat that than eating junk.”

Order smaller servings of the “fun stuff” When it comes to desserts and other indulgent foods, Raj recommends opting for smaller portions – even if you're convinced you'll finish the entire serving. These foods are often rich and calorie-dense, meaning they can satisfy your cravings with much less than you expect. Choosing a smaller portion can help curb overeating.

The fitness coach notes, “Number three, when you order the fun stuff- it could be ice cream, brownies, cakes, whatever- order less than you think you need. Because when you're ordering, you're quite excited. You think you're going to eat all of it. But really, once you get it, once you eat a little bit, you're actually satisfied. But you end up finishing it because it's there. So order less than you need. And if you want more, you can always order more. It's going to be inconvenient, yes, but that's the point. Make it inconvenient for yourself to eat fun stuff and make it more convenient for yourself to eat the healthy stuff.”

Skip oily food Raj emphasises that, whatever you choose to order, it's important to opt for dishes that aren't loaded with excess oil. Oily foods can significantly increase the calorie content of a meal without adding much nutritional value, making it harder to stay on track with your health and fitness goals.

He explains, “Number four, skip the oily stuff. Whatever it is that you order, make sure it is low in oil. Why? Because restaurants cook for taste. And when they do that, there are always hidden oils, and they add additional calories that are completely unnecessary.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Raj Ganpath is a Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach, entrepreneur and mentor with over 18 years of experience. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. Known for simplifying complex fitness and nutrition concepts, Raj helps people build practical, sustainable habits that support long-term health and weight loss.