Milind Soman's mother stuns the internet by skipping rope like a pro at 86, fans call her 'ultimate fitness goal'. Watch

Actor Milind Soman has long been called a fitness idol. Even at 59, he continues to be supremely fit, participating in long runs and extreme marathons at regular intervals. But he seems to have some in-house competition in the fitness goals department, it seems. The actor posted a video on Instagram on Friday, showing him skipping rope with his mother, 86. Her fitness and agility floored Milind's fans. Milind Soman skipping rope with mom, Usha Soman.

Milind Soman's mom wows the internet

On Friday, Milind took to Instagram to share two videos that showed him skipping rope somewhere in the hills with his mother, Usha Soman, and wife, Ankita Konwar. "Family skipping time. Aai (Mother) is now 86, and skipping is something she does every day, apart from yoga and other movements. Long life, health and happiness to all," wrote Milind in the caption.

The video shows Milind and Usha on the balcony or terrace of a building in a valley, with mist covering the background. Both Milind and his mom matched hops as they skipped rope together.

Fans react

In the comments section, fans were floored by Milind's mother's fitness at the age of 86. "Aai skipping rope at 86 is truly incredible," wrote one fan. Another commented, "That is incredible. May we all learn something from her." Many wished they were even 'half as fit' when they were her age. Others called her 'ultimate fitness goals'. Some praised Milind and his mom both for being so fitness-oriented. "So it’s clearly in the genes! Love to Aai," read one comment.

About Milind Soman

Milind Soman was a national-level swimmer and athlete as a teenager before he began his career in showbiz as a model in the 80s. One of India's earliest male supermodels, he ruled the ramp in the 90s, before transitioning to acting, first with music videos like Made In India, and then films like 16 December and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula. He was most recently seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, released earlier this year.

In the last decade, Milind has revived his love for athletics, participating in extreme runs like the Berlin Marathon and the Ironman Triathlon.