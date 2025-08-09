Milind Soman talks about 'fitness, desirability' at 59: ‘Age has nothing to do with it’ || Interview

Actor Milind Soman, at 59, embodies the idea that age is just a number. His Instagram profile showcases his dedication to fitness, with posts featuring him going on runs, engaging in intense workout sessions, and even running nude on the beach. The actor says he works hard for it, instead of chasing shortcuts or filters. Milind Soman was last seen in web series, The Royals.(Instagram)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Milind opens up about his fitness philosophy, sharing his secrets to staying active and living life with ease.

On his fitness secret at 59

Milind is a total fitness inspiration. When asked about his secret to staying healthy, he reveals it's all about keeping it simple.

“I focus on being active, hydration, sleeping on time and eating clean. A calm mind and a healthy lifestyle are the best glow-up tools,” he tells us.

Talking about balancing his busy schedule with his fitness routine, the actor, who was most recently seen in the web series, The Royals, mentions, “Fitness doesn’t need hours; it just needs commitment."

“Even 15–20 minutes a day can make a difference if you stay consistent. I make time because it’s a non-negotiable part of my day, like eating or sleeping. My advice? Start small, stay regular, and choose something you enjoy. That’s how habits are built,” says the actor, who entered showbiz as a model, going on to make a place for himself in the world of cinema.

At 59, he is still considered a desirable figure in the industry, and he is humbled by the tag.

“I think it’s a mix of things- staying fit, feeling good, and being comfortable with who I am. Confidence comes from knowing you’re taking care of yourself, inside and out. Age has nothing to do with desirability, it’s about how you show up in the world, with energy, purpose, and authenticity,” says Milind.

On ozempic trend and fad diets

Amidst the Ozempic craze and fleeting diets, Milind isn't swayed by the latest weight loss fads. Instead, he champions a timeless approach: sustainable habits that nurture overall well-being.

“Everyone’s journey with health is personal, and what works for one may not work for another. For me, the focus has always been on sustainable habits- eating well, staying active, and listening to my body,” says the actor, who recently collaborated with Plum Goodness for a campaign which spoke about putting in the right efforts for bright results.

Milind continues, “Real results come from doing the right things consistently over time. There are no shortcuts, in fitness or in life. Today, when everything feels rushed or filtered, it is important to slow down, focus on what matters, and trust the process.”