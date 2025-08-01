Better than Ozempic? Nutritionist shares 3 powerful drinks that burn belly fat naturally
Looking for a natural way to burn fat? Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani shares 3 herbal drinks that boost metabolism, fight belly fat and support weight loss.
Looking for a natural alternative to fat-loss injections like Ozempic? Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani shares in her June 6 Instagram post 3 simple yet powerful drinks that can help accelerate fat burn, boost your metabolism, and support long-term weight management, without the side effects.
(Also read: Nutritionist says ‘8 glasses a day’ is myth; Here’s how much water children, adults and new mothers should drink daily )
1. Moringa and mint detox water: The hormonal fat burner
Recipe:
Add 1 tsp moringa powder and a few crushed mint leaves to 1 glass of warm water. Let it steep for 5 minutes.
Why it works:
- Balances blood sugar levels
- Reduces cortisol (the belly fat hormone)
- Supports liver detox (crucial for burning stubborn fat)
Best time to drink: Mid-morning or between meals
Bonus: Boosts iron levels and energy during weight loss
2. Black jeera water: The deep belly fat mobiliser
Recipe:
Boil ½ tsp kala jeera (black cumin) in 1.5 cups of water for 5 minutes. Strain and sip warm.
Why it works:
- Boosts thermogenesis (burns fat through heat production)
- Activates brown fat (which helps burn stored white fat)
- Improves thyroid function
Best time to drink: On an empty stomach in the morning
Bonus: Supports metabolism naturally with no side effects
3. Bael leaf and ginger infusion: The belly bloat blaster
Recipe:
Boil 4–5 bael leaves and ½ inch grated ginger in 2 cups of water. Reduce to 1 cup, strain, and sip.
Why it works:
Repair the gut lining for efficient fat digestion
- Regulates insulin levels
- Reduces bloating—ideal for those with PCOS or IBS
Best time to drink: After lunch or in the evening
Bonus: Aids digestion and enhances liver function
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.