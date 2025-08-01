Better than Ozempic? Nutritionist shares 3 powerful drinks that burn belly fat naturally

Looking for a natural alternative to fat-loss injections like Ozempic? Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani shares in her June 6 Instagram post 3 simple yet powerful drinks that can help accelerate fat burn, boost your metabolism, and support long-term weight management, without the side effects. Discover 3 simple drinks for effective fat burn and metabolism support. (Pixabay)

1. Moringa and mint detox water: The hormonal fat burner

Recipe:

Add 1 tsp moringa powder and a few crushed mint leaves to 1 glass of warm water. Let it steep for 5 minutes.

Why it works:

Balances blood sugar levels

Reduces cortisol (the belly fat hormone)

Supports liver detox (crucial for burning stubborn fat)

Best time to drink: Mid-morning or between meals

Bonus: Boosts iron levels and energy during weight loss

2. Black jeera water: The deep belly fat mobiliser

Recipe:

Boil ½ tsp kala jeera (black cumin) in 1.5 cups of water for 5 minutes. Strain and sip warm.

Why it works:

Boosts thermogenesis (burns fat through heat production)

Activates brown fat (which helps burn stored white fat)

Improves thyroid function

Best time to drink: On an empty stomach in the morning

Bonus: Supports metabolism naturally with no side effects

3. Bael leaf and ginger infusion: The belly bloat blaster

Recipe:

Boil 4–5 bael leaves and ½ inch grated ginger in 2 cups of water. Reduce to 1 cup, strain, and sip.

Why it works:

Repair the gut lining for efficient fat digestion

Regulates insulin levels

Reduces bloating—ideal for those with PCOS or IBS

Best time to drink: After lunch or in the evening

Bonus: Aids digestion and enhances liver function

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.