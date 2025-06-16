Weight loss coach shares 10 foods she eats daily for faster weight loss, even ones that ‘mimic Ozempic’

Melissa, a weight loss coach, regularly shares valuable insights on fat loss through her Instagram profile. From what to eat and what to avoid to which workouts to prioritise, her page is packed with practical tips and weight loss hacks. On June 9, Melissa shared a post highlighting the food items she includes in her daily diet to accelerate weight loss. These food items can trigger GLP-1, keep you full longer and slow down digestion.(Shutterstock)

Addressing the effect of Ozempic – a weight loss drug – on the body, Melissa added that naturally-procured foods can also have the similar effect. “Ozempic aids weight loss by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone that controls hunger, keeps you full longer and slows digestion. It turns out some foods trigger GLP-1 better than others, making us feel full and overall eat less,” she wrote. Also read | Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares how she lost face fat: ‘Facial exercises can help with toning’

1. Avocados:

They are packed with healthy fats and fiber to regulate appetite hormones; balance blood sugar and keep you full.

2. Chia seeds:

Chia seeds are high in soluble fiber, so they create a gel like substance in your stomach to keep you full for longer.

3. All potatoes:

These nutrient-dense, slow-digesting carbohydrates keep you full and satisfied. They are actually one of the most satiating foods out there! Potatoes, contrary to popular belief, are good for weight loss.

4. Oats:

Oats are high in fiber and release several hormones to keep you full. These carbs are natural and not unhealthy.

Making simple dietary swaps can lead to significant weight loss. (Freepik)

5. Eggs and egg whites:

These are high in protein and lower your hunger hormones. Peptides in egg whites aid in blood sugar management.

6. Greek yogurt:

High in a slow digesting protein, contains probiotics for gut health and keeps you full.

7. Lean meat:

High in protein, reduces ghrelin (your hunger hormone) and boosts metabolism because it burns calories during digestion. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 7 habits that can help melt body fat faster: 'Get more sleep'

8. Fish:

High in protein and packed with omega 3 fatty acids that help down-regulate your hunger and appetite!

9. Berries:

Lower in sugars than most other fruits, has fiber and antioxidants so keeps blood sugars balanced.

10. Leafy greens and high fiber veggies:

Low calorie, packed with vitamins, fiber and high volume to take up space in your stomach and keep you full.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.